Ottawa Mission anticipates serving over 16,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need
The Ottawa Mission is expecting to serve over 16,000 Thanksgiving meals to residents in need this year.
On Monday, the Mission will be capping off its annual Thanksgiving tradition with a meal for anyone who needs one from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chef Ric Watson started serving Thanksgiving meals last week, with the shelter's two food trucks going to 38 low-income areas across the city.
Watson anticipates about 2,500 people to come through the doors of the Mission on Monday.
"Anyone is welcome for a perfect turkey dinner," Watson told CTV Morning Live on Friday.
The menu includes some Thanksgiving classics such as roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce.
Community members have been eager to help the Mission with monetary and food donations. Students from Elmwood School are among the many who donated turkeys and raised money for the Mission this week.
On Thursday, students dropped off more than 40 turkeys and raised $4,000.
For over a century, the Ottawa Mission has been providing an extended family for those without.
The Ottawa Mission is grappling with a record-breaking surge in homelessness and food insecurity. In its latest impact report, the shelter revealed the strain on its services, accommodating an influx of asylum seekers and a growing number of vulnerable individuals in the community.
The Ottawa Mission serves an average of 3,103 meals every day.
With files from CTV Morning Live
BREAKING India withdrawing high commissioner from Canada
India is pulling its High Commissioner from Canada after receiving word from Ottawa that he is a person of interest in the investigation into the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader.
Canadian drink company tastes controversy after Simu Liu raises cultural appropriation questions
Controversy bubbled for a Canadian drink company after its founders drew the ire of a Marvel superhero on an episode of a 'Shark Tank'-style reality series.
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
NASA spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter's moon Europa in search of the right conditions for life
A NASA spacecraft rocketed away Monday on a quest to explore Jupiter's tantalizing moon Europa and reveal whether its vast hidden ocean might hold the keys to life.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
Woman killed by malfunctioning ottoman bed
A 39-year-old British woman was killed when a malfunctioning ottoman bed fell on her neck and asphyxiated her, a coroner’s report said.
Israeli strike in northern Lebanon kills at least 18 people far from Hezbollah's main strongholds
An Israeli airstrike hit an apartment building in northern Lebanon on Monday, killing at least 18 people, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.
Striking images show rare floods in the largest hot desert on Earth
Striking images from the Sahara Desert show large lakes etched into rolling sand dunes after one of the most arid, barren places in the world was hit with its first floods in decades.
