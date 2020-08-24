OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

This comes one day after Ottawa Public Health reported six new cases in the capital.

Twenty-four new cases were also reported in Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary.

The new cases in Ottawa are part of 105 new cases reported provincewide.

No new cases were reported in any other health unit in eastern Ontario Monday.

Quebec health officials reported 68 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday, with five new cases in the Outaouais for a total of 769 since the pandemic began.

According to Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, there have been 2,839 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Monday. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 266.

OPH says there are nine people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, one more than in Sunday's report. No one is in the ICU.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa rose Monday, as the number of resolved cases lagged behind the number of new cases.

Ottawa Public Health is aware of 156 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, a 16-case jump compared to Sunday.

The number of resolved cases rose by eight to 2,417 cases, or 85.1 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES BY AGE

Fifteen of the 24 new cases reported in Ottawa on Monday were in people under the age of 40, though zero cases were reported in children under 10. One additional case is listed as "unknown" meaning OPH has not confirmed the person's age at this time.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (109 cases total, 18 active )

) 10-19 years-old: Five new cases (186 cases total, 25 active )

) 20-29 years-old: Six new cases (472 cases total, 38 active )

) 30-39 years-old: Four new cases (385 cases total, 23 active )

) 40-49 years-old: Three new cases (354 cases total, 14 active )

) 50-59 years-old: Four new cases (383 cases total, 24 active )

) 60-69-years-old: One new case (277 cases total, 9 active )

) 70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (195 cases total, 2 active )

) 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total, 0 active )

) 90+ years: Zero new cases (200 cases total, 2 active )

) Unknown: One new case (1 case total, 1 active)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are six active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

No new outbreaks were reported on Monday and none ended.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services

Billingswood Manor

Carling Family Shelter

Christian Horizons

Garry J. Armstrong

St. Louis Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

