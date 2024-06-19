16 things to do in Ottawa for free this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
Tim Hortons Dragon Boat Festival
The Tim Hortons Dragon Boat Festival at Mooney's Bay features free all-ages concerts.
Headliners include Rare Americans, the Blue Stones, NOBRO, the Hallions, Luella and more.
The festival runs June 21 to 23 at Mooney's Bay.
For more information, visit https://dragonboat.net/.
RCMP Canadian Sunset Ceremonies
The RCMP Musical Ride will perform June 27 to 30 at the RCMP Stables on Sandridge Road.
The Canadian Sunset Ceremonies highlight the Musical Ride and is held to thank the community for their support.
Admission is free.
For more information, click here.
A troop of 24 equines and their RCMP officer partners practice the sunset ceremony performance ahead of the long weekend. May 17, 2023. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa).
Canada Day
Celebrate Canada's 157th birthday on July 1 at a number of free events across Ottawa.
The national Canada Day celebration will be held at LeBreton Flats, with the daytime ceremony at 12 p.m. and the evening show from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be fireworks at LeBreton Flats Park from 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
Musical acts for the evening show include Chromeo, Corneille, FouKi, Kanen, Kiesza, Maestro Fresh Wes, Metric, Neon Dreams, Qattuu, Sara Dufour and Willows.
There will also be Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill and in Old Hull. For more information, click here.
Canada Day celebrations will also be held in Barrhaven, Kanata, Stittsville, Greely, Gloucester and other locations across Ottawa.
People gather on Parliament Hill for Canada Day entertainment, Tuesday, July, 1, 2014. (Mike Cormier / MyNews)
Play Free with the City of Ottawa
The City of Ottawa is hosting several free drop-in activities for children and youth.
Children and youth under the age of 17 and accompanying adults can enjoy free drop-in swimming on Saturdays.
Free sports activities are available at several recreation centres across Ottawa for youth through the summer.
For a list of activities and centres, click here.
City of Ottawa beach.
Workout Pass
Teens between the ages of 17 and 17 can access City of Ottawa weight and cardio-rooms for free from Tuesday, July 2 to Saturday, Aug. 31.
For more information on the Tony Graham youth workout pass, click here.
Beach season
You can spend a day at the beach, wading pool or splash pad in Ottawa.
The city of Ottawa's beaches at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island will be open daily, with lifeguards on duty from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ottawa's wading pools will be open for the summer, with no cost to swim.
Splash pads are also free to use across the city of Ottawa.
The NCC River House is also open for swimming daily.
The NCC River House swimming area. June 3, 2024. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
NCC Weekend Bikedays
The National Capital Commission opens up the parkways along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation use this summer.
The NCC's Weekend Bikedays run from May 11 to October 14 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays.
The westbound lanes of the Kichi Zībī Mīkan will be closed to vehicles between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends.
The Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway will be closed to vehicles between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The closure is from the Aviation Parkway to St. Joseph Boulevard.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for cyclists, runners and pedestrians from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street on weekends. In July and August, Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed to vehicles seven days a week, 24 hours a day between Somerset Street and Pretoria Avenue.
National Arts Centre
The National Arts Centre in downtown Ottawa offers several free activities through the summer. For more information, visit the NAC's website.
Some of the performances include:
- June 27, July 6 and July 27 – Miguel De Armas performs for Music on the Canal
- June 29, July 4 – The Lionyls perform for Music on the Canal
- July 1 – Canada Day Concert with the NAC Orchestra
- July 2-3 – Beuxmont
- Thursdays in June, July and August – SoulRhythms
- July 8-9 – The Moss Trio
- July 9-10 – Quique Escamilla
- July 11, 13 – NAC Brass Ensemble performs on the Rideau Canal
- July 15-16 – The Oxbow Piano Trio
- July 16-17 – Okavango African Orchestra
- July 20 – LeFloFranco performs for Music on the Canal
- Aug. 6-7 – Moneka Arabic Jazz
- Aug. 10 – Theatre Games with Chancz Perry
Museums
Museums in the national capital region offer free admission during the following periods over the summer:
- Canadian Museum of Nature Admission is free to all permanent galleries on Thursday evenings after 5 p.m.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Canadian War Museum Admission is free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A timed ticket is required.
- Canadian Museum of History Admission is free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A timed ticket is required.
- National Gallery of Canada Admission is free to all visitors every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ottawa Art Gallery – Admission is always free to the Ottawa Art Gallery. Donations are welcome.
- The Bank of Canada Museum on Bank Street is free
Ottawa Free Tours
Let the experts take you on a free walking tour of downtown Ottawa this summer.
Guides with Ottawa Free Tours will guide you around the area to share the tales of the city.
The Capital City Tour visits the National War Memorial, Sparks Street, Parliament Hill and the ByWard Market.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawafreetour.com/capital-city-tour.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block and the East Block this summer.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/
Rideau Hall
Take a tour of the historic mansion and expansive landscaped grounds at the official residence and workplace of the governor general.
Rideau Hall offers guided tours of the residence, while you can also explore the grounds. Guided tours are available daily.
You can also enjoy Storytime at Rideau Hall on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., starting July 4.
For more information, visit https://www.gg.ca/en/visit-us/rideau-hall/what-see-and-do.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Capital Pop-Up Cinema
Enjoy classic movies under the stars this summer.
Capital Pop-Up Cinema will host free movies at several locations across Ottawa.
- June 21: The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Ottawa Jail Hostel
- July 5: Dr. Strangelove at Beechwood Cemetery
- July 12: The Truman Show at Churchill Seniors Recreation Centre
- July 26: Home Alone on Sparks Street
- July 27: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World at Zibi on Albert Island
- Aug. 2: The Wedding Singer at Beechwood Cemetery
- Aug. 16: Flight of the Navigator at Churchill Seniors Recreation Centre
- Aug. 23: Mamma Mia! on Sparks Street
- Aug. 31: Space Jam at Jules Morin Park
Salsa at Ottawa City Hall
Enjoy salsa dancing at Ottawa City Hall on Wednesdays in July and August.
Drop by City Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., starting July 10.
Ottawa International Busker Festival
Street performers take centre stage during the Ottawa International Busker Festival on Sparks Street in August.
Admission is free, but tips are encouraged.
The Ottawa International Busker Festival is Aug. 2 to 5.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
HEAT WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
NEW Canada's population tops 41 million
Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.
Climate protesters arrested over spraying orange paint over Stonehenge monument
Two climate protesters were arrested Wednesday for spraying orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England, police said.
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Why some scientists think extreme heat could be the reason people keep disappearing in Greece
The bodies of those who died still need to be examined to establish the precise cause of death, but authorities are warning people not to underestimate the impacts of the searing temperatures.
How did North Korean soldiers wander across the world's most heavily guarded border?
How did as many as 30 North Korean soldiers wander over the line separating North from South, causing South Korea to fire warning shots before the North Koreans withdrew? The short answer appears to be shrubbery.
2 French adolescents are accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, motivated by antisemitism
Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Hundreds died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia amid intense heat, officials say
Hundreds of people died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, officials said Wednesday as people tried to claim their loved ones' bodies.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man’s disappearance deemed suspicious: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
-
Some medications and heat waves don't mix, experts say precautions needed
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
-
Rare blue lobster found by 82-year-old N.S. fisherman returned to the water
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
Toronto
-
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes to be shut down for hours near DVP following fiery crash
The express lanes of a busy Toronto highway will be closed for most of the morning following a fiery crash early Wednesday.
Montreal
-
English Montreal School Board scores highest graduation rate in Quebec
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has scored the highest graduation rate in the province for the 2022-23 school year.
-
Rent in Montreal rose by 27 per cent in 4 years: renters' group
Moving when you're a tenant has become a real obstacle course, according to the Quebec housing and tenants' rights group RCLALQ, which warns that the approach advocated by governments to building more housing won't make it any easier for people looking for an affordable place to live.
-
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls as planned power outage going ahead during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Windsor
-
SIU charges Windsor police officer with four counts of sexual assault
Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed criminal offences related to sexual assault allegations in Windsor.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after hit-and-run crash
Windsor police have arrested an alleged impaired driver after hit-and-run crash.
-
Heat warning could stretch into the weekend for Windsor-Essex
A prolonged heat event continues through Sunday with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected to continue. Daytime highs are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.
London
-
Cyclist struck in east London
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in east London.
-
Little interest in land deal with Farhi Holdings to move city hall to Richmond Street
The public may never know exactly why council distanced itself from an unsolicited proposal to relocate city hall to the heart of Downtown London.
-
Urn from Ohio found in St. Clair River
OPP are hoping the owner of an urn will come forward. The urn, containing ashes, was originally found in on January 9 in the St. Clair River.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds cheer on Florida Panthers' Brandon Montour back home in Six Nations
With the Edmonton Oilers extending the Stanley Cup Finals another game, that means at least one more massive watch party back in Six Nations.
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Five suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region within five days
A community drug alert is in effect after a disturbing number of suspected drug-related deaths in less than a week.
Barrie
-
Suspicious package investigation forces closure and evacuation of Barrie street
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several people were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
-
Two people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 12 crash
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say involved an allegedly impaired driver.
-
One person seriously injured in e-bike collision in Barrie's south end
One person suffered serious injuries in a collision involving an e-bike in Barrie.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Proposed overhaul of Winnipeg Transit network met with pushback from Wolseley residents
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
-
'It's always raining': Wet weather causing some problems for outdoor businesses
Gardeners and landscapers are asking Mother Nature for a break as Winnipeg and Manitoba have been pelted by a lot of rain recently, leading to concerns on the business front.
Calgary
-
Calgary fire crews at 2-alarm fire in Bowness
Fire crews are battling a blaze at a home in Bowness on Wednesday morning.
-
Replacement pipes arrive in Calgary to help in water main repairs
City of Calgary confirms two massive replacement pipes from San Diego have arrived in the city to ultimately be used in the ongoing repair work on a water main that broke earlier this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary Flames trade goalie Jacob Markstrom to New Jersey Devils: TSN
The Calgary Flames have reportedly traded goalie Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils.
Edmonton
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
-
Watch: Recurring spider guest named by CTV Edmonton Morning Live viewer
A spider that has been hanging out on CTV News Edmonton's river valley sky cam has been named by a viewer.
-
WestJet mechanics hit airline with 72-hour strike notice
WestJet mechanics say they are poised to walk off the job early as Thursday night after serving the airline with a 72-hour strike notice yesterday.
Regina
-
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
-
Proposed location for Moose Jaw landfill rejected by local RM
The City of Moose Jaw's proposed landfill location has been rejected by the city's neighbouring rural municipality (RM).
-
Solar power farm will reduce costs at Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant
Construction of a solar panel farm at Buffalo Pound Lake has been completed, the facility that is jointly owned by Regina and Moose Jaw will soon help reduce power costs at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.
Saskatoon
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
-
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
-
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Vancouver
-
Nanaimo highway closed after serious truck crash
A serious crash closed the Nanaimo Parkway in both directions early Wednesday morning as emergency crews and an air ambulance responded.
-
LNG company plans to use 'floatel' near Squamish, B.C., without local permit
The company behind a natural gas project near Squamish, B.C., has withdrawn its application for a local permit to house workers in a converted cruise ship, and is instead pressing ahead on the basis of a provincial order.
-
Independent review of $3.86B North Shore wastewater plant coming: Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver will initiate an independent review of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant after estimated costs for the project ballooned to $3.86 billion.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo highway closed after serious truck crash
A serious crash closed the Nanaimo Parkway in both directions early Wednesday morning as emergency crews and an air ambulance responded.
-
LNG company plans to use 'floatel' near Squamish, B.C., without local permit
The company behind a natural gas project near Squamish, B.C., has withdrawn its application for a local permit to house workers in a converted cruise ship, and is instead pressing ahead on the basis of a provincial order.
-
Federal government decision expected on controversial B.C. fish farms
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
Kelowna
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.