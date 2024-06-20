O-Train running at reduced speeds during hot and humid weather
Ottawa's light-rail transit system is operating at reduced speeds this week due to the hot and humid weather conditions.
OC Transpo says Confederation Line trains will operate at a maximum speed of 50 kilometres per hour on above ground sections of the track until temperatures drop below 30 C.
"Customers may experience a slight increase in travel time of up to a few minutes as a result," OC Transpo said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Wednesday night.
"This operating procedure is implemented whenever temperatures are above 30 degrees Celsius. OC Transpo is always monitoring weather conditions and is prepared to adjust service depending on the severity of the forecast."
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Ottawa has seen temperatures hit 30 C for three straight days, including 33.7 C on Wednesday. Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 32 C on Thursday, before daytime highs drop to 27 C on Friday and 25 C this weekend.
The transit service says the city and Rideau Transit Group take a number of steps to "continue to safely operate the O-Train" during the hot and humid weather, including:
- Train operators carefully observe the track and keep the Transit Operations Control Centre (TOCC) informed of operating conditions
- Maintenance staff increase inspections throughout the day and night
- Temporary Speed Restrictions (TSRs) may be put in place on above ground sections of track
The maximum speed on the Confederation Line is 80 km/h.
A "Sun Kink"
OC Transpo says when temperatures get hot, the steel tracks can expand and shift to cause a "sun kink."
In a video posted on social media, the transit service says a "sun kink" happens on rail systems around the world.
"When the temperature gets extremely hot and the sun is beaming down, the steel tracks can expand and cause buckles," OC Transpo says.
"If a track gets a sun kink, it can bend the track slightly out of alignment and can cause problems for trains trying to pass by."
OC Transpo adds the slower train speeds during hot and humid days "reduces the impact on trains and helps decrease the changes of sun kicks expanding and becoming worse."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
HEAT WARNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what the City of Ottawa has been doing during the heatwave
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunman in Toronto shooting was not evil, but 'broken' by fraud dispute: wife
The wife of the gunman in Monday's double murder-suicide in North York says she doesn't consider her husband an evil person, but one who was 'broken' by a lengthy fraud dispute that saw their family savings drained.
Feels like 40: Heat wave sticking around in Ontario, Quebec, Maritimes
A heat wave that's washed over eastern Canada is sticking around for a little while still.
Why olive oil is so expensive right now, and the impact it's having on restaurants
Canadian restaurants that rely on what is being called 'liquid gold' as the backbone of their menu are being forced to eat a massive extra cost during a worldwide olive oil shortage.
Ont. mother loses $6K during Facebook marketplace transaction
An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
Russia obliterates Ukraine's front-line towns faster with hacked bombs and expanded air base network
Russia has accelerated its destruction of Ukraine's front-line cities in 2024 to a scale previously unseen in the war using the glide bombs and an expanding network of airstrips, according to an Associated Press analysis of drone footage, satellite imagery, Ukrainian documents and Russian photos.
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Can a marriage survive a gender transition? Yes, and even thrive. How these couples make it work
A partner's gender transition does not necessarily mean a death sentence for a marriage. Data is scant, but couples and therapists say that in many cases, a relationship grows and flourishes under the light of new honesty.
Has your car been stolen after a visit to a mechanic?
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Marge Simpson's likeness found in ancient Egyptian coffin. What does this discovery mean?
Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Feels like 40: Heat wave sticking around in Ontario, Quebec, Maritimes
A heat wave that's washed over eastern Canada is sticking around for a little while still.
-
MacKay Bridge to stay open this weekend: Halifax Harbour Bridges
Halifax Harbour Bridges says a planned closure of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge will not go forward this weekend due to rain in the forecast.
-
Transport Canada rescinding approval for Dartmouth Cove infill project: minister’s office
Transport Canada is rescinding its approval for the Dartmouth Cove infill project that has caused much back and forth between locals and officials.
Toronto
-
High temperatures and humidity expected to carry on in Ontario
A heat wave that's washed over eastern Canada is sticking around for a little while still.
-
Toronto thunderstorms down trees, leave vehicle flooded on Gardiner
Crews are busy cleaning up after a line of thunderstorms which swept through Toronto brought down trees and caused flooding and power outages.
-
Strawberry Moon: What is it and where can you see it in Ontario?
Summer is officially here and this year a rare full moon will mark the occasion with a name that couldn’t be more fitting.
Montreal
-
Number of patients leaving Quebec emergency departments before being seen on the rise
The number of patients leaving emergency departments before being taken care of is on the rise in Quebec, according to the results of a study by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) published Thursday.
-
Forest fire protection agency calls for vigilance in Eastern Quebec
The Quebec forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU) is issuing a call for caution to the population of Eastern Quebec, due to the high risk of forest fires over the next few days.
-
Feels like 40: Heat wave sticking around in Ontario, Quebec, Maritimes
A heat wave that's washed over eastern Canada is sticking around for a little while still.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. mother loses $6K during Facebook marketplace transaction
An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
-
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour charged with criminal negligence causing death in Sudbury, Ont., mining fatality
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and one of its employees have been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a 2006 mining fatality in the Sudbury area.
-
Police say northern Ont. suspect resold $94K in rented equipment after removing GPS
A 47-year-old suspect from Powassan, Ont., has been charged with fraud and drug offences, as well as for participating in a criminal organization.
Windsor
-
'The heat makes everybody cranky': Windsor refugee centre appealing for relief after air conditioners go on the fritz
Three out of four air conditioners at Matthew House in Windsor on Forest Glade Drive have stopped working in the midst of an extended extreme heat wave across all of southwestern Ontario.
-
Leamington man faces drug trafficking charges after $365,000 bust
Essex County OPP say a man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police seized $365,000 in drugs.
-
'It's just about survival': Calls for air conditioning in Windsor schools heats up
Calls for the Ontario government to provide funding to make sure every school in Windsor-Essex has air conditioning were made Wednesday as an extended extreme heat wave lingers over the region.
London
-
Crews respond to engulfed structure in Norfolk County
Norfolk Street in Simcoe is closed between 14th Street east and Davis Street. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route this morning.
-
Cyclist dies after crash in east London
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
Kitchener
-
Landowners protest at regional headquarters over Wilmot land deal
About two dozen people gathered outside of the Region of Waterloo headquarters on Wednesday evening, to protest the region’s controversial bid to acquire 770 acres of Wilmot farmland.
-
Baden high school students 'can’t even focus' dealing with lack of air conditioning
Students at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School are struggling with the lack of air conditioning in some parts of the Baden school.
-
Crews respond to engulfed structure in Norfolk County
Norfolk Street in Simcoe is closed between 14th Street east and Davis Street. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route this morning.
Barrie
-
Heatwave continues for Barrie, Midland and Orillia
Environment Canada has issued another heatwave warning for Simcoe County.
-
Caledon and Schomberg drug busts net cops more than drugs
Three men were charged during execution of search warrants at two properties in Schomberg and Caledon.
-
Police investigation into suspicious package forced closure, evacuation in Barrie
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Iranian community applauds move to add IRGC to terrorist list
Members of Manitoba's Iranian community are glad to see Canada's decision to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its terrorist list.
-
'We're not cutting people off': Birchwood Terrace residents told not to worry about losing government supports
It's been more than one month since around 250 residents at a St. James area apartment were told to leave immediately due to structure deterioration, and now the premier is telling them not to worry.
-
Manitoba Tories in difficult position following byelection loss: professor
A political studies professor says the Manitoba NDP's byelection win of a Progressive Conservative stronghold seat shows the Tories are at a low point.
Calgary
-
Calgary pilot dies minutes after takeoff leaving a New York airport
Family and friends are remembering Natalie Gillis for her love of flying and as a nature lover with a passion for the outdoors and more.
-
Calgary water main repair could be done by July 5, city 'confident' in progress
Repairs on the five 'hot spots' along a main water feeder line in Calgary could be done by July 5, just in time for the start of the Calgary Stampede, officials said Wednesday.
-
Think you have a summer cold? There's a good chance it's COVID: experts
The circulation of respiratory viruses is normally highest in the fall and winter but COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been increasing over the spring and as we approach the summer.
Edmonton
-
WestJet cancels flights, including in Edmonton, as aircraft maintenance engineers prepare to strike
WestJet has started cancelling some flights across the country, including Edmonton, as its aircraft maintenance engineers (AME) and tech ops staff prepare to walk off the job.
-
Oilers' outreach to Indigenous community reaches beyond pregame land recognition video
A land recognition video that plays on Rogers Place video screens — welcoming the crowd to Treaty 6 territory, the homelands of Métis and Inuit and the ancestral territory of the Cree, Dene, Blackfoot, Saulteaux and Nakota Sioux — is getting major airtime across North America with the Edmonton Oilers on national television in the U.S. and Canada in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Strathcona County RCMP's 'largest bust'
Two people have been charged in connection to what Strathcona County RCMP said is the largest single seizure ever made by its drug unit.
Regina
-
Driver dead following single vehicle crash east of Regina
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a crash over the weekend near Regina was fatal.
-
'Sight to behold': U.S. Air Force cargo jet lands in Regina
Regina's International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
-
'Cool to be a part of it': Regina company assisting NHL team through Stanley Cup run
A Regina-based company that uses cold water immersion is assisting the Edmonton Oilers through their Stanley Cup Final run.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. entrepreneur launches recycling pickup service, Reroute
A new service in Saskatoon aims to eliminate the hassle of getting recycling to the right places.
-
Sask. beekeeper remains optimistic after warm winter gives way to rough spring
A Saskatchewan beekeeper is staying optimistic after a warm winter that provided some great conditions for bee production.
-
Saskatoon’s father and son race for epic prize on Amazing Race Canada
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
Vancouver
-
Poor use of B.C. taxpayer dollars or necessary health-care expense? Critics slam secrecy and soaring costs
A day after CTV News was first to report British Columbia’s health authorities have more than doubled their payments to for-profit staffing agencies, there’s growing outrage at the taxpayer dollars going to a “parasitic industry.”
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
-
B.C. man who killed girlfriend while under no-contact order to spend 19 more months in jail
A man who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his girlfriend in northern B.C. has been handed a five-year sentence, and with credit for time served will spend 19 more months in jail.
Vancouver Island
-
Poor use of B.C. taxpayer dollars or necessary health-care expense? Critics slam secrecy and soaring costs
A day after CTV News was first to report British Columbia’s health authorities have more than doubled their payments to for-profit staffing agencies, there’s growing outrage at the taxpayer dollars going to a “parasitic industry.”
-
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect who attempted to sexually assault stranger
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.