A hot and humid start to summer in Ottawa: Here's when relief from the heat warning will arrive
It's a hot and humid first day of summer in Ottawa, but there is some relief on the way heading into the weekend.
Environment Canada's heat warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, with the weather agency saying the "prolonged heat event continues today with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected."
"Temperatures Friday should be several degrees cooler."
The temperature warmed up to 33.7 C on Wednesday, the hottest temperature recorded in Ottawa so far this year and the third straight day with temperatures above 30 C.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 32 C today, with the humidex making it feel like 41.
Ottawa will see a mix of sun and cloud today with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon.
Partly cloud tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 31.
Mainly cloudy on Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 14 C.
Extended swimming hours
The City of Ottawa has announced the hours of operation will be extended at the following pools on Thursday, weather permitting:
- Bearbrook Pool 8 p.m.
- Beaverbrook Pool - Kanata - 8 p.m.
- Crestview Pool - 9 p.m.
- Entrance Pool – 9 p.m.
- General Burns Pool– 9 p.m.
- Glen Cairn Pool- 8 p.m.
The City of Ottawa says you can also cool off at Ottawa Public Library branches and at community centres. Visit the city's website for a list of locations and hours of service.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
HEAT WARNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what the City of Ottawa has been doing during the heatwave
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feels like 40: Heat wave sticking around in Ontario, Quebec, Maritimes
A heat wave that's washed over eastern Canada is sticking around for a little while still.
Gunman in Toronto shooting was not evil, but 'broken' by fraud dispute: wife
The wife of the gunman in Monday's double murder-suicide in North York says she doesn't consider her husband an evil person, but one who was 'broken' by a lengthy fraud dispute that saw their family savings drained.
Olive oil shortage 'delicate dance' for cash-strapped restaurants
Canadian restaurants that rely on what is being called 'liquid gold' as the backbone of their menu are being forced to eat a massive extra cost during a worldwide olive oil shortage.
Ont. mother loses $6K during Facebook marketplace transaction
An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
Russia obliterates Ukraine's front-line towns faster with hacked bombs and expanded air base network
Russia has accelerated its destruction of Ukraine's front-line cities in 2024 to a scale previously unseen in the war using the glide bombs and an expanding network of airstrips, according to an Associated Press analysis of drone footage, satellite imagery, Ukrainian documents and Russian photos.
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Can a marriage survive a gender transition? Yes, and even thrive. How these couples make it work
A partner's gender transition does not necessarily mean a death sentence for a marriage. Data is scant, but couples and therapists say that in many cases, a relationship grows and flourishes under the light of new honesty.
Has your car been stolen after a visit to a mechanic?
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Marge Simpson's likeness found in ancient Egyptian coffin. What does this discovery mean?
Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Feels like 40: Heat wave sticking around in Ontario, Quebec, Maritimes
A heat wave that's washed over eastern Canada is sticking around for a little while still.
-
MacKay Bridge to stay open this weekend: Halifax Harbour Bridges
Halifax Harbour Bridges says a planned closure of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge will not go forward this weekend due to rain in the forecast.
-
Transport Canada rescinding approval for Dartmouth Cove infill project: minister’s office
Transport Canada is rescinding its approval for the Dartmouth Cove infill project that has caused much back and forth between locals and officials.
Toronto
-
High temperatures and humidity expected to carry on in Ontario
A heat wave that's washed over eastern Canada is sticking around for a little while still.
-
Toronto thunderstorms down trees, leave vehicle flooded on Gardiner
Crews are busy cleaning up after a line of thunderstorms which swept through Toronto brought down trees and caused flooding and power outages.
-
Strawberry Moon: What is it and where can you see it in Ontario?
Summer is officially here and this year a rare full moon will mark the occasion with a name that couldn’t be more fitting.
Montreal
-
Number of patients leaving Quebec emergency departments before being seen on the rise
The number of patients leaving emergency departments before being taken care of is on the rise in Quebec, according to the results of a study by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) published Thursday.
-
Forest fire protection agency calls for vigilance in Eastern Quebec
The Quebec forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU) is issuing a call for caution to the population of Eastern Quebec, due to the high risk of forest fires over the next few days.
-
Feels like 40: Heat wave sticking around in Ontario, Quebec, Maritimes
A heat wave that's washed over eastern Canada is sticking around for a little while still.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. mother loses $6K during Facebook marketplace transaction
An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
-
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour charged with criminal negligence causing death in Sudbury, Ont., mining fatality
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and one of its employees have been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a 2006 mining fatality in the Sudbury area.
-
Police say northern Ont. suspect resold $94K in rented equipment after removing GPS
A 47-year-old suspect from Powassan, Ont., has been charged with fraud and drug offences, as well as for participating in a criminal organization.
Windsor
-
'The heat makes everybody cranky': Windsor refugee centre appealing for relief after air conditioners go on the fritz
Three out of four air conditioners at Matthew House in Windsor on Forest Glade Drive have stopped working in the midst of an extended extreme heat wave across all of southwestern Ontario.
-
Leamington man faces drug trafficking charges after $365,000 bust
Essex County OPP say a man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police seized $365,000 in drugs.
-
'It's just about survival': Calls for air conditioning in Windsor schools heats up
Calls for the Ontario government to provide funding to make sure every school in Windsor-Essex has air conditioning were made Wednesday as an extended extreme heat wave lingers over the region.
London
-
Crews respond to engulfed structure in Norfolk County
Norfolk Street in Simcoe is closed between 14th Street east and Davis Street. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route this morning.
-
Cyclist dies after crash in east London
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
Kitchener
-
Landowners protest at regional headquarters over Wilmot land deal
About two dozen people gathered outside of the Region of Waterloo headquarters on Wednesday evening, to protest the region’s controversial bid to acquire 770 acres of Wilmot farmland.
-
Baden high school students 'can’t even focus' dealing with lack of air conditioning
Students at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School are struggling with the lack of air conditioning in some parts of the Baden school.
-
Crews respond to engulfed structure in Norfolk County
Norfolk Street in Simcoe is closed between 14th Street east and Davis Street. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route this morning.
Barrie
-
Heatwave continues for Barrie, Midland and Orillia
Environment Canada has issued another heatwave warning for Simcoe County.
-
Caledon and Schomberg drug busts net cops more than drugs
Three men were charged during execution of search warrants at two properties in Schomberg and Caledon.
-
Police investigation into suspicious package forced closure, evacuation in Barrie
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Iranian community applauds move to add IRGC to terrorist list
Members of Manitoba's Iranian community are glad to see Canada's decision to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its terrorist list.
-
'We're not cutting people off': Birchwood Terrace residents told not to worry about losing government supports
It's been more than one month since around 250 residents at a St. James area apartment were told to leave immediately due to structure deterioration, and now the premier is telling them not to worry.
-
Manitoba Tories in difficult position following byelection loss: professor
A political studies professor says the Manitoba NDP's byelection win of a Progressive Conservative stronghold seat shows the Tories are at a low point.
Calgary
-
Calgary pilot dies minutes after takeoff leaving a New York airport
Family and friends are remembering Natalie Gillis for her love of flying and as a nature lover with a passion for the outdoors and more.
-
Calgary water main repair could be done by July 5, city 'confident' in progress
Repairs on the five 'hot spots' along a main water feeder line in Calgary could be done by July 5, just in time for the start of the Calgary Stampede, officials said Wednesday.
-
Think you have a summer cold? There's a good chance it's COVID: experts
The circulation of respiratory viruses is normally highest in the fall and winter but COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been increasing over the spring and as we approach the summer.
Edmonton
-
WestJet cancels flights, including in Edmonton, as aircraft maintenance engineers prepare to strike
WestJet has started cancelling some flights across the country, including Edmonton, as its aircraft maintenance engineers (AME) and tech ops staff prepare to walk off the job.
-
Oilers' outreach to Indigenous community reaches beyond pregame land recognition video
A land recognition video that plays on Rogers Place video screens — welcoming the crowd to Treaty 6 territory, the homelands of Métis and Inuit and the ancestral territory of the Cree, Dene, Blackfoot, Saulteaux and Nakota Sioux — is getting major airtime across North America with the Edmonton Oilers on national television in the U.S. and Canada in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Strathcona County RCMP's 'largest bust'
Two people have been charged in connection to what Strathcona County RCMP said is the largest single seizure ever made by its drug unit.
Regina
-
Driver dead following single vehicle crash east of Regina
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a crash over the weekend near Regina was fatal.
-
'Sight to behold': U.S. Air Force cargo jet lands in Regina
Regina's International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
-
'Cool to be a part of it': Regina company assisting NHL team through Stanley Cup run
A Regina-based company that uses cold water immersion is assisting the Edmonton Oilers through their Stanley Cup Final run.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. entrepreneur launches recycling pickup service, Reroute
A new service in Saskatoon aims to eliminate the hassle of getting recycling to the right places.
-
Sask. beekeeper remains optimistic after warm winter gives way to rough spring
A Saskatchewan beekeeper is staying optimistic after a warm winter that provided some great conditions for bee production.
-
Saskatoon’s father and son race for epic prize on Amazing Race Canada
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
Vancouver
-
Poor use of B.C. taxpayer dollars or necessary health-care expense? Critics slam secrecy and soaring costs
A day after CTV News was first to report British Columbia’s health authorities have more than doubled their payments to for-profit staffing agencies, there’s growing outrage at the taxpayer dollars going to a “parasitic industry.”
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
-
B.C. man who killed girlfriend while under no-contact order to spend 19 more months in jail
A man who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his girlfriend in northern B.C. has been handed a five-year sentence, and with credit for time served will spend 19 more months in jail.
Vancouver Island
-
Poor use of B.C. taxpayer dollars or necessary health-care expense? Critics slam secrecy and soaring costs
A day after CTV News was first to report British Columbia’s health authorities have more than doubled their payments to for-profit staffing agencies, there’s growing outrage at the taxpayer dollars going to a “parasitic industry.”
-
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect who attempted to sexually assault stranger
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.