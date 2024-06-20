A hot and humid start to summer in Ottawa: Here's when relief from the heat warning will arrive

It's a hot and humid first day of summer in Ottawa, but there is some relief on the way heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada's heat warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, with the weather agency saying the "prolonged heat event continues today with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected."

"Temperatures Friday should be several degrees cooler."

The temperature warmed up to 33.7 C on Wednesday, the hottest temperature recorded in Ottawa so far this year and the third straight day with temperatures above 30 C.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 32 C today, with the humidex making it feel like 41.

Ottawa will see a mix of sun and cloud today with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon.

Partly cloud tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 31.

Mainly cloudy on Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 14 C.

Extended swimming hours

The City of Ottawa has announced the hours of operation will be extended at the following pools on Thursday, weather permitting:

The City of Ottawa says you can also cool off at Ottawa Public Library branches and at community centres. Visit the city's website for a list of locations and hours of service.