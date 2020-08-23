OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, less than half the number of new cases reported on Saturday.

A previous figure of seven new cases from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary differs from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard data, as OPH reported one additional case compared to the province on Saturday.

The new cases reported in Ottawa are among 115 new cases reported across Ontario.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has reported one new case for 186 cases total since the start of the pandemic, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting one new case, for 48 total, and Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Public Health is reporting three new cases for a total of 359.

Renfrew and Kingston health units are reporting zero new cases Sunday.

In Quebec, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by health officials in the Outaouais on Sunday, out of 74 provincewide. There have been 764 cases in the Outaouais region since the pandemic began.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there have been 2,815 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the death toll at 266.

Eight people remain in hospital with COVID-19 complications. None is in the ICU.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa fell slightly in Sunday's report.

OPH says there are 140 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, five fewer than the figure reported on Saturday.

OPH continues to say that the number of actual infections in the city could be between five and 30 greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

The number of resolved cases rose by 11 to a total of 2,409 or 85.6 per cent of all confirmed cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is consdered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (109 cases total, 20 active )

) 10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (181 cases total, 22 active )

) 20-29 years-old: Two new cases (466 cases total, 35 active )

) 30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (381 cases total, 19 active )

) 40-49 years-old: One new case (351 cases total, 12 active )

) 50-59 years-old: One new case (378 cases total, 20 active )

) 60-69-years-old: One new case (276 cases total, 8 active )

) 70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (195 cases total, 2 active )

) 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total, 0 active)

90+ years: Zero new cases (200 cases total, 2 active)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are six active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

No new outbreaks were added to Ottawa Public Health's dashboard on Sunday.

The following locations are experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

Andrew Fleck Children's Services

Billingswood Manor

Carling Family Shelter

Christian Horizons

Garry J. Armstrong

St. Louis Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.