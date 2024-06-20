OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Police stop driver travelling the wrong way on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers intercepted a car on Highway 401 after it was spotted driving the wrong way on Highway 416 south of Ottawa.
    Ontario Provincial Police hit the brakes on a wrong-way driver on Highway 416 south of Ottawa.

    Police say officers responded to a call for a wrong-way vehicle, heading south in the northbound lanes of the highway in Grenville County at 6 p.m. Thursday.

    "Officers intercepted the car as it was merging in the wrong direction onto Highway 401," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    "Be sure to pay attention to road signs in unfamiliar area and pull over if you're unsure."

