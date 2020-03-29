OTTAWA -- Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health provided no other details about the cases in an update on its website late Sunday afternoon. There is also a confirmed COVID-19 case at a second retirement residence in Ottawa, this time at the Maplewood Retirement Community on Industrial Avenue.

There are now 122 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa. Ontario health officials announced 211 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 1,355.

In a statement on Sunday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says "with more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ottawa, including conformation of community spread, we continue to urge everyone to practice physical distancing or self-isolate if you develop symptoms."

Dr. Etches added everyone's efforts are needed to help plank the COVID-19 curve.

"The actions you take will affect not only you, but your loved ones and the most vulnerable people in our community. By acting now, you may be saving lives - the life of a family member, a neighbour, a friend, or a co-worker."

CHEO announced late Saturday night that one of its health care workers had tested positive for COVID-19. The individual works in an Ambulatory Care Clinic, and is in self-isolation.

Institutional Outbreak

Ottawa Public Health says it’s now investigating two institutional outbreaks of COVID-19.

In a statement, Dr. Etches says there is an outbreak at Maplewood Retirement Community on Industrial Avenue in Ottawa.

"OPH continues to investigate the outbreak. The retirement home has implemented outbreak management and OPH is connecting with close contacts."

All residents at Maplewood Retirement Community are in self-isolation, and staff have been instructed to wear personal protective equipment in the building.

On Friday, Dr. Etches told reporters there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Promenade retirement residence in Orleans.

The resident and their spouse, who also lived at the residence, are being treated in hospital.