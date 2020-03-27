OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the first case of COVID-19 in a retirement or long-term care home in Ottawa.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says a patient at the Promenade retirement residence in Orleans has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The individual and their spouse, who also lives at the Promenade retirement residence, are being treated in hospital.

Dr. Etches told reporters on Friday afternoon that the other residents at the Promenade retirement residence are now in self-isolation, and staff are taking the positive case seriously.

“The retirement home has implemented outbreak measures, outbreak management, and Ottawa Public Health is connecting with all close contacts.”

Dr. Etches says staff are being screened, and all have been directed to wear personal protective equipment while in the building.

“Wearing a mask when entering the building, and following droplet and contact procedures in all resident rooms.”

All residents of the facility and their families have been told about the positive case of COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health will follow up with close contacts to the case, and recommend testing if they show symptoms.

“The home is taking this very seriously. They’re screening all their staff, checking the temperatures of the staff multiple times a day,” said Dr. Etches.