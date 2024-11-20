Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months

Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.

There are currently 45 automated speed enforcement cameras set up in community safety and school zones across the City of Ottawa and in four high-speed pilot locations. A total of 261,566 speed tickets were issued by 40 photo radar cameras between January and August, with five new cameras coming online this fall.

Fifteen photo radar cameras are scheduled to be installed by the end of this year. The 2025 City of Ottawa budget calls for another 24 photo radar cameras to be installed next year, including a pilot project to install the cameras on rural roads.

Staff say the photo radar cameras have been forcing drivers to slow down since they first appeared on Ottawa roads in 2020.

“Changes in driver behaviour and reducing speeds are also key to enhancing safety. A recent analysis of the original Automated Speed Enforcement pilot sites shows that extended use of speed cameras leads to more drivers obeying speed limits and fewer instances of “High End Speeding” (driving more than 15 km/h above the limit),” says a report for the transportation committee. “Better speed compliance at speed camera sites leads to fewer speeding incidents the longer the cameras are in place.”

Staff say within three months of a photo radar camera being installed, the number of drivers complying with the posted speed limit increased from 16 per cent to 57 per cent, and compliance jumps to 89 per cent within one year.

The plan to install 24 new cameras in 2025 comes as a new survey finds residents support the automated speed enforcement survey.

The report for the transportation committee shows 53 per cent of 1,035 respondents to an online survey in August support automated speed enforcement, and more than 80 per cent support the use of cameras in areas where there are children near schools or near parks and playgrounds.

Thirty-five per cent of respondents said they received a ticket from a photo radar camera, and 69 per cent of people who received a ticket said it changed their behaviour.

Council has approved a plan to install 15 to 25 photo radar cameras a year on Ottawa roads during the current term of council.

Revenue generated by automated speed enforcement cameras and red light cameras are allocated to the Road Safety Reserve Fund, which funds road safety initiatives across the city. The 2025 draft budget includes $18 million for the Road Safety Action Plan, with funding set aside for pedestrian safety improvements, cycling safety enhancements, pedestrian crossover installations and new traffic control devices.

Here’s where the City of Ottawa will install new automated speed enforcement cameras in 2024 and 2025:

2024 new photo radar locations

Staff say these are locations where photo radar cameras will be installed by the end of the year:

Gardenway Drive, between Satum Crescent/Paradise Cresent and Northlands Drive

Longfields Drive. from Marketplace Avenue/Clearbrook Drive to Strandherd Drive

Terry Fox Drive from Old Second Line Road to Goulbourn Forced Road

Stittsville Main Street from Hobin Street/Wildpine Court to Beverly Street

Old Richmond Road from Kimberly Road to Tanglewood Drive

Knoxdale Road from Cremona Crescent to Skipton Road

Merivale Road from MacFarlane Road to Brookdale Avenue

Ogilvie Road from Kender Avenue to La Verendyre Drive

Crichton Street from St. Patrick Street to Vaughan Street

Queen Mary Street from Edith Avenue to Quill Street

Kitchener Avenue from Cochrane Street to Jasper Avenue

Colonel Road from Delson Drive to west of Frank Kenny Road

Bridge Street from Arthur Crescent to West River Drive

Ottawa Street from McBean Street to Colonel Murray Street

Stoneway Drive from Forest Gate Way to Mountain Ash Drive

2025 photo radar locations

Staff say these eight sites meet the requirements for red light cameras to be installed in 2025:

Carriere Street from Orleans Boulevard to Michaelsem Street

Abbott Street East between Iber Road and Robert Grant Avenue

Old Richmond Road from Sanibel Private to Seyton Drive

Fisher Avenue from Meadowlands Drive to Urbisci private

Donald Street from Barnaby Private to Telford Avenue

Fisher Avenue between Trent Street and McCooney lane

Fern Casey Street from Renaud Road to Locust Ridge

Perth Street between Cockburn Street and King Street North (Village of Richmond)

These 16 new locations are proposed for automated speed enforcement cameras in 2025, pending Hydro Ottawa review to confirm on-site power requirements.