OTTAWA -- A health care worker at CHEO has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, CHEO says the individual works in an Ambulatory Care clinic. Three people who came into direct contact with the individual have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

The CHEO employee that tested positive for COVID-19 is currently in self-isolation and doing well. The individual had no recent travel history.

CHEO says the employee was tested at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre on March 25, and received the test results on March 27.

“The individual was most recently at CHEO on March 18 and has not been back. The individual works in an Ambulatory Care (outpatient) clinic, where patient care services ramped down effective March 13.”

CHEO says its Occupational Health and Safety team initiated contact tracing immediately and identified three individuals who came into direct contact with the individual. All were advised to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

The statement from CHEO adds “no further action is required by CHEO staff or medical staff in this situation.”