Canada Post strike causing delays in passport delivery

The ongoing Canada Post labour disruption is delaying the delivery of passports ahead of the holiday travel season.

Passport applicants who did not pay for pickup service will see delays in receiving their documents by mail, according to the federal government.

The government is advising those with urgent travel plans to contact them directly to transfer their application to a nearby service location for in-person pickup.

According to the government website, if you have already applied and need your passport urgently, you can contact officials.

You can still apply in person at a Service Canada Centre or passport office.

Canada Post workers have been on strike since Nov 15 over wages, working conditions and other issues.

