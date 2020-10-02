OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is postponing registration for fall swimming, recreation and arts programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration was scheduled to begin on Monday for activities for all ages: preschoolers, children, youth, families, adults and adults 50 plus.

The city had said this year's fall recreation and arts guide would feature COVID-19 modified programs for the young and the young at heart.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the City of Ottawa said, "Due to the evolving situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is postponing its fall recreation and arts programming registration."

"Stay tuned for further updates and any program changes."

The postponement of registration for fall activities came the same day Ottawa Public Health announced a record 142 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.