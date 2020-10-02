OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 142 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the highest one-day increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches provided the update during a media update this morning.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced 732 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today. There are 323 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 111 in Peel Region.

Ontario is reporting 732 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 40,100 tests were completed. Locally, there are 323 new cases in Toronto, 141 in Ottawa and 111 in Peel. 58% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 428 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 2, 2020

The 142 new cases of COVID-19 is the highest one-day total for new cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 105 new cases, set back on Tuesday.

