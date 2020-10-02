Advertisement
Record 142 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 142 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the highest one-day increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the capital since the start of the pandemic.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches provided the update during a media update this morning.
Health Minister Christine Elliott announced 732 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today. There are 323 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 111 in Peel Region.
Ottawa Public Health will provide a full update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.
The 142 new cases of COVID-19 is the highest one-day total for new cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 105 new cases, set back on Tuesday.
