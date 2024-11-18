Sutcliffe 'working on a solution' to address blowback to proposed seniors transit fare hike

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is acknowledging negative feedback from the community regarding possible increases to transit fares for seniors and hinting the city could back down from the proposal.

The draft 2025 City of Ottawa budget proposes transit fare hikes across the board that would see a 120 per cent increase to seniors’ monthly passes. The cost of a senior pass will increase from $49 to $108, with the new fare being a 20 per cent discount from the regular adult rate.

The move has erupted concerns from community members and advocates who say the city is placing the burden of transit fare increases on the most vulnerable.

Sutcliffe wrote to city councillors in a letter obtained by CTV News that he has spoken with members of the city's Transit Commission and is working on a solution.

"Over the past few days, we've all heard from Ottawa residents about the proposed increases in transit fares for seniors included in the draft budget. Based on your feedback, I've spoken with the other members of the working group on the long-range financial plan for transit - Councillors Leiper, Gower, and Tierney - and we all agree that this is an area that needs to be addressed," Sutcliffe wrote.

"We are working together on a solution, including identifying a funding source, to respond to the community's feedback. Our intention is to bring a motion to the transit commission meeting next Monday. Once we have finalized a funding source and a proposed solution, we will share it with you."

According to the full OC Transpo budget tabled last week, the city will also end the free transit days for seniors on Wednesdays and Sundays in 2025.

The Transit Services draft budget shows the city is also considering scrapping the 'Youth' (ages 13-19) monthly pass. The city will also eliminate the free transit service for 11 and 12-year-olds in 2025. Children and youth under the age of 10 will continue to be able to board the bus for free.

The budget would also increase a single-adult fare to $4 for Presto/card users and $4.05 to cash, while an adult monthly bus fare will increase $6.25 to $135. The proposal would make Ottawa's transit fares among one of the highest in the country.

The union representing OC Transpo bus drivers and mechanics raised "significant concerns" regarding the city's draft budget in a letter to council this week.

"One of the most troubling aspects of the proposed budget is the increase in fares for senior citizens. It is unfathomable to consider raising costs for these residents, who are often the most dependent on our services," wrote Noah Vineberg, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU).

"Many seniors have been loyal users of our transit system for years, using it not by choice, but out of necessity. They are on fixed incomes and rely on affordable transit options to remain active participants in their communities."

Sutcliffe said last week the city is using "a lot of duct tape" to fill a $120 million hole in the OC Transpo budget. The plan to hike senior bus passes and scrap the free fare days for seniors would generate $2.042 million in new revenue next year.

Transit Commission will meet on Nov. 25 to approve the draft Transit Services budget. If approved by council on Dec. 11, the fare increases would go into effect on Jan. 1.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle