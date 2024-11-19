OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2 men facing charges following hate-motivated incident on O-Train, police say

    Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Two men are facing charges in connection to a hate-motivated assault on the O-Train last weekend, according to police.

    Ottawa Police say the victim was riding on the Confederation Line near Tremblay Station at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday when two men engaged in a conversation.

    "Unprovoked, the two accused began to assault the victim while uttering hate-filled and derogatory comments in relation to the victim’s race," police said.

    "When the victim did not respond to the comments, one of the accused then assaulted the victim with a weapon. As the accused men exited the train, they continued to shout hate filled messages for all the passengers to hear. "

    The victim was treated for serious injuries.

    A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, mischief and causing a disturbance.  A 30-year-old man from Ottawa is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, causing a disturbance and breach of probation.

    OC Transpo reported service was only operating on the westbound platforms at Tremblay Station for an hour Saturday night, "due to a security incident."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News