2 men facing charges following hate-motivated incident on O-Train, police say

Two men are facing charges in connection to a hate-motivated assault on the O-Train last weekend, according to police.

Ottawa Police say the victim was riding on the Confederation Line near Tremblay Station at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday when two men engaged in a conversation.

"Unprovoked, the two accused began to assault the victim while uttering hate-filled and derogatory comments in relation to the victim’s race," police said.

"When the victim did not respond to the comments, one of the accused then assaulted the victim with a weapon. As the accused men exited the train, they continued to shout hate filled messages for all the passengers to hear. "

The victim was treated for serious injuries.

A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, mischief and causing a disturbance. A 30-year-old man from Ottawa is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, causing a disturbance and breach of probation.

OC Transpo reported service was only operating on the westbound platforms at Tremblay Station for an hour Saturday night, "due to a security incident."