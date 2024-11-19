OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver stopped speeding 193 km/h on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a vehicle travelling 193 km/h on Hwy. 401 in Tyendinaga Township, between Belleville and Napanee. (OPP/X)
    A driver is facing a charge of stunt driving after being stopped driving 93 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a vehicle travelling 193 km/h on Hwy. 401 in Tyendinaga Township, between Belleville and Napanee.

    The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day driver's license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    Police say upon conviction, the driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving prohibition.

