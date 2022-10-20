Ottawa police struggled to come up with a plan to deal with 'Freedom Convoy'

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina