Below zero temperatures, flurries in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday

Flurries and below zero temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of -1 C, which feels like – 8 with wind chill this morning. A 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and near noon is also expected, bringing a local amount of 2 to 4 centimetres of snow.

Tonight, the weather agency says the capital will see a few flurries, ending this evening. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the rest of the night.

On Monday, A high of -1 C and mainly cloudy skies are expected. A low of -9 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are expected for the night.

Tuesday will also be cold with a high of -3 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers. A low of -10 C and a 40 per cent of snow are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -3 C.