Pedestrian killed by Via Rail train near Kingston, Ont.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Via Rail train near Kingston, Ont. on Saturday afternoon.

Via Rail says the incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. and involved train 65 travelling from Montreal to Toronto with 214 passengers onboard.

Ontario Provincial Police say its not known why the person was on the tracks but foul play has been ruled out.

The incident has caused severe delays for trains travelling between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

The tracks were shut down for the investigation, according to OPP. An investigation has concluded and regular rail traffic has resumed.

There were no reports of injuries to passengers or train service crew, according to Via Rail.

According to Via Rail's Moving Map, train 65 is currently scheduled to arrive in Toronto six hours behind schedule.

Nearly a other dozen trains, including six scheduled to and from Ottawa, are experiencing delays of about three to five hours.

"VIA Rail acknowledges that this situation had an impact on the travel plans of our customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience," the transportation agency said in a statement.

An investigation by police and the Office of the Chief Coroner is ongoing.