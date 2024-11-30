Beef prices reach record highs in Canada
The cost of beef continues to rise, reaching record highs on grocery store shelves ahead of the busiest time for many grocers and butchers before the holiday season.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
One kilogram of ground beef is now averaging at $13 compared to $10 in 2020. A sirloin steak is averaging around $22, compared to under $16 in 2016, according to Statistics Canada.
Joel Orlik, owner of Wellington Butchery in Ottawa's west end, says saw the rises coming and ordered his cuts ahead of time. Even though he doesn't want to scare customers away, he knows where the market is at.
"We charge what we think we have to charge, but we're always cognizant of the fact that we're also the community store." he said.
Orlik considers Wellington Butchery a fine craft butcher but says over the years, the price difference isn't far off that of retail grocers.
"The grocery stores have been actually catching up to me on price. When they're selling something similar to our quality, they're not far off," said Orlik.
The beef market has seen other setbacks in the past, including mad cow disease 20 years ago and the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw cattle ranchers sell off most of their herds.
Sylvain Charlebois, a food distribution expert and professor at Dalhousie University, says the increasing prices is due in part to North American farmers parting ways with their herds due to an increased cost of feed. With the price of a steer up 64 percent since 2019, grocers, butchers and consumers are being being affected.
"They're likely going to rise even more, over the next couple of years unfortunately." Charlebois said.
"They went through a major crisis with mad cow 20 years ago, and when prices are up, a lot of people are saying, 'let's sell now. Let's get out and do something else.' That's really what's going on. that's why prices are so high. and who can blame them?"
Charlebois said the size of herds in Canada is at the same level as in 1987. In the United States, levels that high haven't been seen since 1951.
"Because of droughts, feed costs went up and when feed costs go up dramatically, cattle ranchers tend to sell off their herd," Charlebois said.
He believes with beef being priced the way it is, people will turn to other alternatives for their protein that are more reasonably priced during the holidays.
"I do think that turkeys are actually going to be priced appropriately this year, as we saw at Thanksgiving. In some parts of Ontario, we saw turkey sold at $0.90 a pound." Charlebois said.
"Beef is arguably one of the most volatile products at a supermarket. it's been like that for many years now."
Strong demand in North America for steaks and ground beef is also contributing to higher prices. Charlebois notes that if farmers don't reinvest in the market, prices will only continue to rise over the next two to three years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
Toronto man accused of posing as surgeon, performing cosmetic procedures on several women
A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly posing as a surgeon and providing cosmetic procedures on several women.
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed during his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
Bob Bryar, drummer for rock band My Chemical Romance, dead at 44
Bob Bryar, former drummer for the band My Chemical Romance, has died. He was reportedly 44.
Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine U.S. dollar
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100 per cent tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.
W5 Investigates 'I never took part in beheadings': Canadian ISIS sniper has warning about future of terror group
An admitted Canadian ISIS sniper held in one of northeast Syria’s highest-security prisons has issued a stark warning about the potential resurgence of the terror group.
'Disappointing': Toronto speed camera cut down less than 24 hours after being reinstalled
A Toronto speed camera notorious for issuing tens of thousands of tickets to drivers has been cut down again less than 24 hours after it was reinstalled.
Bruce the tiny Vancouver parrot lands internet fame with abstract art
Mononymous painter Bruce has carved a lucrative niche on social media with his abstract artworks, crafted entirely from the colourful juices of fruits.
Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there
While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.
Atlantic
-
Furry fashionista’s turn Halifax street into Maritimes’ cutest runway
The annual pet parade, an adored holiday tradition, returned to Halifax on Saturday.
-
3,500 people without power in New Brunswick after heavy snowfall
Roughly 3,500 people in New Brunswick are still without power after wet, heavy snowfall caused trees to come into contact with power lines early Friday morning.
-
Port Elgin, N.B., rallies behind woman's plan to light historic landmark at Christmas
Jackie Giles received overwhelming support when she asked her community to help her decorate the historic bridge in Port Elgin, N.B., for Christmas
Toronto
-
Toronto man accused of posing as surgeon, performing cosmetic procedures on several women
A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly posing as a surgeon and providing cosmetic procedures on several women.
-
Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance
Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.
-
'Disappointing': Toronto speed camera cut down less than 24 hours after being reinstalled
A Toronto speed camera notorious for issuing tens of thousands of tickets to drivers has been cut down again less than 24 hours after it was reinstalled.
Montreal
-
Canada Post strike threatens holiday fundraising for charities
Charities across Canada are bracing for a tough holiday season as the Canada Post workers’ strike disrupts donation drives and fundraising efforts.
-
Buying a home? Here's everything you need to know about Quebec's 'welcome' tax
Anyone who has bought a home in Quebec knows the rollercoaster high of making that big, life-changing purchase – and the sudden crash that occurs when the welcome tax bill comes in the mail, alongside its 30-day payment deadline.
-
Immigrants take to the streets to protest against the freezing of immigration programmes
In response to the freeze on immigration programmes announced by Ottawa, an organization that defends the rights of immigrants is organising a demonstration in front of the Montreal office of the Quebec Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration early on Saturday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
Windsor
-
Dancing With The Stars in Windsor raises $60K for Easter Seals
Windsor city councillor Renaldo Agostino and fitness coach Scott Tousignant were among the local celebrities who competed at the 2nd annual Dancing With The Easter Seals Stars event in Windsor.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Habitat Windsor-Essex marks milestone as it adapts to growing housing crisis
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is marking a major milestone for the number of homes it has built, repaired or restored over the past 30 years.
London
-
'We have to remain strong': Striking London postal workers hold solidarity rally
Dozens of striking postal workers with London local 566 rallied Saturday outside the Canada Post administration building on Highbury Avenue.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Collision closes Wellington Road northbound
A two vehicle collision had crews on the scene this morning in the south end of the city.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Shooting investigation underway in Kitchener, one taken to hospital: police
Police received a report of a shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave. near the area of Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard around 3:55 p.m. Saturday.
-
SIU invokes mandate after OPP-involved shooting on Highway 401 in Cambridge
Highway 401, through Kitchener, was brought to a standstill Friday due to a police-involved shooting.
-
Missing teenager last seen in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) is searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Kitchener on Nov. 28.
Barrie
-
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shovelling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall on Saturday.
-
Snow closes portion of Highway 11
OPP have closed a segment of Highway 11 in South Muskoka due to unsafe driving conditions caused by weather.
-
Muskoka declares significant weather event
The District Municipality of Muskoka has declared a significant weather event in response to the snow that continues to fall in the region.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Métis Federation signs historic self-governing treaty with Canada
The Manitoba Métis Federation has signed a self-governing treaty with Ottawa, becoming the first Métis group to do so in the country’s history.
-
City shuts out province with 6-0 win in Winnipeg 150 hockey game
The provincial government opened the floodgates to the City of Winnipeg Saturday, falling 6-0 in a match-up 50 years in the making.
-
Animal welfare advocates call for new regulations in online pet sales
Animal welfare advocates are calling for new regulations and practices in place for people giving pets away online.
Calgary
-
Man hospitalized following back alley assault early Saturday in southeast
A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being assaulted early Saturday morning.
-
Calgary Swifties gather at Brownstone to shake off missing out on tickets at Swiftie Squad Pop-Up Party
Talk about glass half full people!
-
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
Edmonton
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Fire breaks out in southeast Edmonton business
A fire broke out at a trucking company in southeast Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.
-
Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault at Mill Woods clinic
An Edmonton massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident earlier this year.
Regina
-
Mistletoe Market returns to RCMP Heritage Centre
The RCMP Heritage Centre was abuzz on Saturday afternoon with artists and Christmas shoppers.
-
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
-
Over 400 volunteers play a part in 2024 Canadian Western Agribition
As the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) comes to s close, organizers are celebrating the volunteers who have helped make the event a success over the years.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed during his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
-
One dead, two injured in Sask. highway collision
A 61-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a truck near Prince Albert on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon temporary smudge location to be taken down
While the City of Saskatoon says it granted a temporary permit for smudging and a ceremonial open fire, that expired at 6p.m. Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
-
Potential unmarked graves identified at former residential school in central B.C.
The chief of a First Nation in central British Columbia says potential unmarked graves have been identified at the site of the former Lejac Indian Residential School after nearly two years of geophysical survey work.
-
B.C. Métis Nation votes to withdraw immediately from Métis National Council
Members of the Métis Nation British Columbia have voted to leave the national organization, the Métis National Council, effective immediately.
Vancouver Island
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
-
Supreme Court clears way for B.C. to include other governments in opioid lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a Supreme Court of Canada victory has cleared a "pathway" for governments across the country to go after opioid makers and distributors for damages arising from the opioid crisis.
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.