Insufficient cold weather conditions prompt cancellation of the 2024 Tremblant PwC World Cup

The 2024 Tremblant PwC World Cup has been cancelled, organizers say, citing insufficient cold temperatures to create the required snow coverage.

The event was planned for Dec. 7 and 8.

"The safety of the athletes, staff and volunteers are our primary concern. Despite the hard work of the Tremblant team and the volunteers, the courses' snow condition is not suitable for World Cup racing," said Peter Gerdol, FIS race director of the AUDI FIS Ski World Cup.

President and CEO of Station Mont Tremblant, Patrice Malo, says the cancellation is disappointing, pointing out the hard work the Tremblant team and the volunteers have done to prepare the course for the event.

"We are very disappointed for the fans and the whole Tremblant community who were excited to attend the event. We are already looking forward to hosting the race next season," said Malo.

This cancellation is a motivation to host a "better" event in December 2025, pledges president and CEO of Alpine Canada, Therese Brisson.

The Next event will be held on Dec. 6 and 7, 2025.