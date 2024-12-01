OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Low rise building fire seriously injures 40-year-old downtown Ottawa

    Ottawa fire
    Share

    A fire that started in the basement of a two-storey building downtown Ottawa Saturday night seriously injured a 40-year-old, paramedics say.

    The 40-year-old was taken to hospital in stable but serious condition, Ottawa Paramedic Service told CTV News Sunday.

    Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters received multiple calls around 11:40 p.m. reporting a fire in the basement of a building located in the 200 block of Bay Street.

    When firefighters arrived at the scene, and found smoke was coming from the side of the residential building, they declared a working fire to request additional resources.

    They then started fighting the fire. The fire was declared under control at 12:44 a.m.

    Firefighters then searched the building and did not find any occupants inside.

    Meanwhile, an OC Transpo bus was at the scene, providing shelter for the residents, firefighters say.

    A firetruck remained at the scene to monitor for flare ups.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News