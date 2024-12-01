Low rise building fire seriously injures 40-year-old downtown Ottawa

A fire that started in the basement of a two-storey building downtown Ottawa Saturday night seriously injured a 40-year-old, paramedics say.

The 40-year-old was taken to hospital in stable but serious condition, Ottawa Paramedic Service told CTV News Sunday.

Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters received multiple calls around 11:40 p.m. reporting a fire in the basement of a building located in the 200 block of Bay Street.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, and found smoke was coming from the side of the residential building, they declared a working fire to request additional resources.

They then started fighting the fire. The fire was declared under control at 12:44 a.m.

Firefighters then searched the building and did not find any occupants inside.

Meanwhile, an OC Transpo bus was at the scene, providing shelter for the residents, firefighters say.

A firetruck remained at the scene to monitor for flare ups.