Annual Shop and Hop event kicks off the holiday season for rural communities in eastern Ontario

For five rural communities in eastern Ontario - Lyndhurst, Seeley's Bay, Lansdowne, Delta and Elgin - the annual Shop and Hop event is the sign that the holidays are right around the corner.

Shoppers head to any of the 17 locally owned shops that are participating in the event, collect stamps to fill out their ballot, and then enter their ballots for a chance to win one of 32 gift certificates.

The more stamps a shopper collects, the more chances they have to win.

It’s being run by the Lyndhurst, Seeley’s Bay and District Chamber of Commerce, and organizers say the event is meant to provide a boost to small, rural businesses ahead of the holiday season.

It started Friday, continuing through the weekend and ending Sunday evening.

There are 17 Participating locations:

Lyndhurst, Ont.:

• Wendy’s Country Market

• Furnace Falls Coffee Co.

• Wing’s Live Bait and Tackle

• The Green Gecko

• LYNdhurst Laser Engraving

Delta, Ont.:

• Sub Zero

• Pop Up Shop Market

• Bastard Coffee House

Seeley’s Bay, Ont.:

• Janet Panabaker | Colourblock

• Ridgway Confections

• The Paca Shack | Hidden Meadows Alpaca Farm

Elgin, Ont.:

• Elgin Auctions & Flourished Copper Designs

• The Tipped Ship

Lansdowne, Ont.:

• Wiltse Creek Studio

• The Tipsy Goat Market & Social House

• Beyond the Arbour

• Sara’s Boho Vintage

