Ottawa ringette team loses club support after new name raises eyebrows

An Ottawa ringette team says it has lost support from its club after it deemed the team's new name to be inappropriate.

The team, officially known as the West Ottawa Ringette Association U19B MacDonald, has unofficially been renamed "the Boobies." Team members say the name is meant to be a fun way to represent them and to bring awareness to breast cancer research.

"It made sense to have the team's name because we're all just bubbly, fun and don't really take it too seriously and it kind of helps us play better in a way," said team member Tessa Nadarevic.

The team is named after the Red-Footed Booby, a large seabird known in part for its clumsiness - a play on word for the team who currently sits last in the standings.

"We're on a solid every game losing streak, but it's okay because we go for the fun of it," said Nadarevic.

The team says choosing a team name is something that happens every year with little controversy. This year, it says the West Ottawa Ringette Association (WORA) has taken issue with it.

"The reason I was provided was that the word 'booby' could be construed as demeaning, which is unfortunate," said parent Paula MacDonald.

"It's not meant to be demeaning and there was no intention to be demeaning. The players are just having fun."

MacDonald says the team can't use WORA's logo on any of its merchandise and it will no longer support the team's fundraising goals, including raising money for breast cancer research.

"The support for the team was looking at advertising or awareness on the association's web page, helping the community to know that this fundraising initiative is happening, so that won't happen," said MacDonald.

"We are also looking to sell merchandise with the logo on it and take the proceeds and donate that to breast cancer awareness, so we'll have to do that on our own."

In a statement, the West Ottawa Ringette Association says the new name could be perceived as innapropriate to some and says it wants to maintain a safe and inclusive space for all athletes.

"We appreciate the team's desire to give back to a good cause. Their commitment to making a positive impact is commendable and aligns with our organization's values of community and support," the association said.

"However, given our focus on nurturing and supporting the development of minor children, we need to be mindful of the impact various elements, including team names and logos, have on our athletes. We believe it is crucial to avoid any names that could be perceived as sexualizing children or drawing unwanted attention to their bodies. Our goal is to maintain a respectful and inclusive space where all athletes feel comfortable and valued."

For many of the players, it's their last season together and say they will press on.

"My mom had breast cancer a couple of years ago, so it's a way to give back to the community that we spent so much time with and to help people like my mom," said Nadarevic.

This story will be updated