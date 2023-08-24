Ottawa police shut down store selling illegal magic mushrooms in Centretown

Ottawa police say two people are facing charges after officers executed two warrants at a store selling magic mushrooms in the Centretown neighbourhood, seizing psilocybin mushrooms and capsules.

Officers visited a business in the 300 block of Bank Street, near Cooper Street, last Friday to assist with a landlord and tenant dispute.

Police say that while on the scene, officers spotted magic mushrooms, edibles, and other drug paraphernalia in the store.

"The Drug and Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at the business the same day, and the store was closed as a result," police said in a media release.

Officers sized $6,000 in Canadian currency, packaging materials, dried psilocybin mushrooms packages, psilocybin mushroom gummy packages and psilocybin mushroom chocolate bar packages.

Police say despite the execution of the warrant and notification from the property owner to cease any unlawful activity last Friday, the store re-opened for business this week.

Officers with the Drugs and Street Crime Unit executed a second warrant at the Bank Street store on Thursday, seizing $320 cash, unpacked psilocybin mushrooms, dried psilocybin mushrooms packages, psilocybin mushroom chocolate bar packages and psilocybin capsules.

Police say psilocybin, commonly referred to as magic mushrooms, is a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, adding it is illegal to possess, traffic, import or produce the substance.

Pavlo Osypenko, 24, of Ottawa and MacKenzie Porteous, 20, of Ottawa face charges.

"There have been frequent inquiries and community concerns regarding the operation of storefront “dispensaries” offering psilocybin for sale within the city," Staff Sgt. James McGarry said in a statement.

"The Ottawa Police is taking a measured proactive education, deterrence, and enforcement approach to address the legal and safety concerns surrounding unlawful dispensaries."