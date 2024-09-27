O-Train Line 1 to temporarily close Sunday, here's what to expect

OC Transpo says O-Train Line 1 will not run between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations Sunday morning while important Stage 2 work is completed.

The transit service says the closure will take place to allow for train software testing and integration work for the Stage 2 East Extension to happen.

The disruption will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, when full Line 1 service will resume.

During the closure, R1 service will be running from Tunney's Pasture to Blair Station every eight minutes. Shuttle bus service will be running between Cyrville and St-Laurent stations every 15 minutes, and every 30 minutes between Lees Station and Mackenzie King Bridge.

Full-service schedule is available online.

The O-Train East Extension is one of three projects currently underway. Currently, O-Train Line 1 ends at Blair Station in the east. OC Transpo is extending it by twelve kilometres east of Blair Station to Trim Road.

By 2025, OC Transpo says 95 per cent of residents in the east will be within five km of a train station.

“Five new stations will be built at Montréal Road, Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard, Convent Glen (Orléans Boulevard), Place d’Orléans, and Trim Road,” OC transpo says on its website. “Three new pedestrian bridges will be added at Green’s Creek, Place d’Orléans, and Trim Road.”

Another closure for Stage 2 will keep Line 1 closed all day Oct. 5.