    • 3 in serious condition after Richmond Road crash

    Ottawa Paramedics Ambulance
    Three people were taken to hospital after a crash involving two vehicles in the city's west end on Saturday afternoon.

    Ottawa paramedics say they responded to the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Richmond Road and Holly Acres Road near the Highway 417 and 416 interchange.

    One person was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in serious condition, while two others were transported to area hospitals in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

    City of Ottawa cameras showed a traffic light had been damaged.

    Roads in the area were closed for approximately one hour while investigators were on-scene.

    Roads have since reopened.

