OTTAWA -- Two people are facing charges after Ottawa police say officers discovered a 9 mm Carbine rifle and drugs during a traffic stop in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood.

Ottawa police officers stopped a vehicle in the area of King Edward Avenue and Mann Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police say that as the result of the traffic stop, officers seized a 9 mm Carbine and over two kilos of cannabis.

Alanna Stern of Toronto and Paul Woodside of Ottawa appeared in court Saturday morning to face firearms, drug and Highway Traffic Act offences.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit has taken over the investigation.