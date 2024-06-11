Ottawa police seek to ID 2 suspects caught on camera setting fire to Merivale area home

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on video lighting a fire on the doorstep of a Merivale area home.

It happened at around 1 a.m. April 2, at a home on Merivale Road near Capilano Drive. Door camera footage provided by police shows two individuals walking up to the entrance, pouring an accelerant around on the front step, lighting it on fire, and running away.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20 to 35 years old, approximately 180 lbs (82 kg), and believed to be right-handed. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, gray running shoes, a ski mask concealing his face, and gloves on his hands.

The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20 to 35 years old, approximately 180 lbs (82 kg), and believed to be left-handed. At the time of the incident, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and black boots. He may have also sustained fire injuries to his face such as singed eyebrows and hair.

Ottawa Fire Services says it did respond to the fire, but the resident of the home had already put it out with an extinguisher before crews arrived. There was some charring to the front door but no notable spread of flames.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these individuals, or information about this incident, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2202.