Ottawa police are appealing for help from the public to identify a vehicle of interest in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old earlier this week.

John Ndayishimiye was killed in a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Elmira Drive Monday morning. A second 16-year-old was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, the Homicide Unit asked to speak with anyone who saw a blue Ford F-150 in the area of Cobden Road, Iris Street, Baseline Road and Woodroffe Avenue between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

"Police would also like to speak with anyone that was in these areas during that period, and has dashcam or video surveillance footage," said police in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

There have been no arrests in connection with Ndayishimiye's death.

This is Ottawa's 16th homicide victim of 2021.