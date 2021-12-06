Ottawa police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's west end overnight that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Elmira Drive, which is between Iris Street and the Queensway.

The victim has been identified as John Ndayishimiye. A second 16-year-old was also found at scene with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital.

This is the 16th homicide in Ottawa so far this year, and the 76th shooting, Ottawa police said.

Inspector Marc-Andre Sheehy told CTV News Ottawa that witnesses are encouraged to come forward.

"We believe that this attack was targeted and there’s no concern for public safety at this time," he said.

"We are definitely asking for the community to help us, bring it forward, all kinds of information that could help us resolve this shooting situation or any other shooting situation that unfolded in Ottawa this year.”

Police have not yet apprehended a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit.