Ottawa police looking for man accused of multiple gas and dash thefts

Ottawa police are looking for a man suspected of several gas and dash thefts in the city.

The investigation dates back to June 2023. Police say through the latter half of last year and the first two months of this year, the same man pumped gas into his car and left without paying on multiple occasions.

Police said at least 10 incidents at gas stations all around the city are under investigation.

The man is described as white, around 170 to 200 lbs (77 to 91 kg) and between 30 and 50 years old. He has a medium build and short hair. His vehicle is described as a white 2015 Nissan Murano with Quebec plate "998 LPC" when it was last seen.

This vehicle matches the description of a vehicle connected with at least four other gas and dash thefts in Russell County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Alternative Response Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5300 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.