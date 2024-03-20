OPP looking for suspect after filling his car with gas 4 times without paying

The Ontario Provincial Police in Russell County is looking for a suspect who is believed to have filled his vehicle with fuel at least four times without paying.

Police say the suspect entered the same business located in the City of Clarence-Rockland with different licence plates from both Quebec and Ontario since October 2023.

The OPP also believes that he may be involved in similar incidents across the area.

He is described as being between 173 – 198 pounds, having a medium build and short hair. At the time of the thefts, he was seen wearing a black and white ball cap, black hoodie, a two-tone blue jacket, blue medical mask, black pants and black running shoes (possibly Adidas).

His vehicle is described as a white 2015 Nissan Murano. It had Quebec licence plate 998 LPC the last time it was seen.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.