Ottawa police look to identify suspect involved in theft of rental vehicle

Ottawa police are looking to identify a suspect involved in an alleged fraud and the theft of a motor vehicle from a business in Ottawa's west end last winter.

A woman rented a vehicle from a business in the 1600 block of Laperierre Avenue on Jan. 29. Police say the suspect used identification and credit card information that was fraudulent.

"Approximately a week later, the suspect returned and extended the rental, the vehicle was not returned," police said in a statement on Friday.

Police say in each incident, the suspect was wearing different clothing and had different hairstyles. Two photos of the suspect were released by police.

Anyone with information to help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigative Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman in connection to an alleged fraud and theft of a rental vehicle last winter. (Ottawa Police Service/release)