Ottawa police lay 23 charges for various offences following commercial vehicle inspections

    The Ottawa Police Service says 23 charges were laid against commercial vehicle drivers for various offences Tuesday during commercial vehicle inspections on the city's roads.
    The Ottawa Police Service says 23 charges were laid against commercial vehicle drivers for various offences Tuesday during commercial vehicle inspections on the city's roads.

    Thirty-eight inspections were performed. Officers, members of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, and the Ministry of Transportation checked the vehicles' brakes, security loads and chains, and checked the drivers' licences and blood alcohol levels.

    Ten vehicles were taken out of service, as a result of the inspections.

    Police did not find any alcohol in the drivers' systems, during the inspections.

    Charges were laid for issues including improper inspection, improper tires, no annual safety certificates, overweight vehicle, no driver’s licence, permitting issues, and registration offences.

