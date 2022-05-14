Ottawa police issues warning that damaging election signs is illegal

Ottawa police are reminding the public that damaging campaign signs is illegal, after several candidates running in the provincial election campaign reported damage to signs.

Last weekend, Ottawa Vanier Liberal candidate Lucille Collard said five campaign signs had to be replaced because “of the acts of a few vandals.”

On Friday, Kanara-Carleton NDP candidate Melissa Coenraad posted photos on campaign signs with graffiti, including one saying "Witch."

“I know that art comes in all shapes and sizes, but campaign signs aren’t canvases,” Coenraad said. “Someone in Constance Bay felt artsy today. Please don’t deface anyone’s campaign signs. We can disagree on politics and still be civil.”

Collard's office said more campaign signs were damaged this week.

Ottawa police issued a statement Friday afternoon warning vandals.

“A reminder that interfering with or damaging election signs is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Canada Elections Act,” police said on Twitter.

“People can be charged for destroying or causing damage to signs. Charges can include mischief to property.”

Vandalized campaign signs are nothing new during election campaigns in Ottawa.

During last summer's federal election campaign, Liberal and Conservative candidates in Ottawa reported vandalized campaign signs.