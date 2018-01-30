

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Ottawa's west-end.

Police received a call around 7 a.m. Tuesday regarding white supremacist logos and pictures of Adolf Hitler on the Jami Omar Mosque on Old Richmond Road in Bells Corners.

The investigation at the Jami Omar Mosque comes just one day after Canadians reflected on the one-year anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Six men were killed, more than a dozen injured when a lone gunman stormed the Islamic Cultural Centre.

