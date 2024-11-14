Student transportation van driver facing charges following crash on Hwy. 7 in eastern Ontario

The 80-year-old driver of a student transportation van is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act following a multi-vehicle crash in Lanark County.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a student van and two vehicles on Highway 7, near Ramsay Concession 4A in Mississippi Mills on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police say an eastbound car stopped to turn left was struck from behind by an eastbound van. A westbound SUV then collided with the car.

Two children in the car were treated for minor injuries, and one of the two passengers in the van was treated for injuries at the scene.

Police say the driver of the van is facing a charge of Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act.