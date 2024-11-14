OTTAWA
Ottawa

Student transportation van driver facing charges following crash on Hwy. 7 in eastern Ontario

OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
Share

The 80-year-old driver of a student transportation van is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act following a multi-vehicle crash in Lanark County.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a student van and two vehicles on Highway 7, near Ramsay Concession 4A in Mississippi Mills on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police say an eastbound car stopped to turn left was struck from behind by an eastbound van. A westbound SUV then collided with the car.

Two children in the car were treated for minor injuries, and one of the two passengers in the van was treated for injuries at the scene.

Police say the driver of the van is facing a charge of Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion Why the new U.S. administration won't have much time for us

In a column for CTVNews.ca, former Conservative Party political advisor and strategist Rudy Husny says that when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau goes to the G-20 summit next week, it will look more like his goodbye tour.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News