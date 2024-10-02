Ottawa police identify 3 persons of interest in connection to Centretown homicide

The Ottawa Police Service says three persons of interest have been identified as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Quentin Dorsainvil, 17, of Ottawa died after a shooting on Sept. 15 in the area of Percy and Nepean streets. Dorsainvil played football with the Kanata Knights before moving to Florida after the 2023 season to pursue football.

A second person was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Homicide Unit released images of three "persons of interest" in connection to the shooting.

"Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who knows the identity of the persons of interest or who saw or encountered them on or about September 15," police said in a statement.

On Thursday, police said the three people have been identified and the investigation continues.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the photos of the three persons of interest at the request of the Ottawa Police Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.