Ottawa mom drives to Ogdensburg, N.Y. to get son COVID-19 booster shot
With kids returning to class in two weeks, some parents are concerned about the lack of access to COVID-19 booster shots for their children.
One Ottawa mom felt like she was running out of time—and out of patience.
Katie Gibbs’s six-year-old son is heading back to school soon, and might be the only kid in his class with his third COVID shot.
“Vaccines are the only tool we have left right now to try to give him some protection,” says Gibbs. “You know, we’ve got the doses. We’ve got the vaccine clinics. I don’t see why there’s any delay in opening up the appointments.”
The province still has yet to open up clinics for children ages 5-11 to get boosted, so Gibbs, the former provincial Liberal candidate for Ottawa Centre, decided to go south of the border.
“So yesterday afternoon we took a little family road trip and went to the Walmart in Ogdensburg and quickly and easily got my son Ben his third dose.”
Gibbs said all they needed to do was fill out a bit of paperwork and show some proof of identification.
When CTV asked the province why boosters are not yet available for kids age 5-11 they said in a statement: “We are reviewing NACI’s most recent guidance and will be providing details for booster shots for this age group in the coming days.”
Health Canada approved booster shots for kids August 19th and NACI—the National Advisory Council on Immunization—recommends kids get boosted six months following their second dose.
“These children are returning to school in less than two weeks,” says Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, an Ottawa family doctor. “An environment in which the province refuses to mandate masks. Even though we know that this will help reduce transmission in classrooms.”
Kaplan-Myrth often runs vaccine clinics. She was scheduled to give out 300 booster shots to kids this weekend but now has to cancel the clinic because she says she can’t get the doses from Ottawa Public Health.
“Ontario is refusing to allow them to release the vaccine until sometime next week when they finally decide that they are willing to do something to help protect children,” she said. Kaplan-Myrth.
The vaccination rate for kids of this age group is already the lowest of any other cohort. Parents say with third doses unavailable, it’s not helping to boost the number of kids being protected before heading back to class.
“It shouldn’t be this way,” says Gibbs. “Everybody should be able to easily go and get their kids vaccinated if they want. Before school starts.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
Canadians rely on 'best before' dates even if it causes food waste, study finds
After some U.K. grocers removed 'best before' dates on select grocery products to cut back on food waste, the majority of Canadians resoundingly rejected the idea, finds a new study.
Migrant farm workers' group calls for action over 'exploitative' working conditions
The Migrant Workers Alliance for Change is calling on the federal government to make changes that would grant migrant workers more protection against 'exploitative' work environments.
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today's omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but still up in the air is how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one -- and how soon.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief tells inquiry he was unaware of report of turf war with RCMP
Halifax's police chief says he wasn't aware about reports of a turf war between his police force and the RCMP.
-
N.S. reports 8 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in new hospital admissions, cases
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
Masks won't be required for P.E.I. students when they return to class
Prince Edward Island students will not be required to wear masks in schools or on school buses when they return to class next month.
Toronto
-
What is 'quiet quitting'? Toronto employment experts explain
A new phrase has recently punctuated conversations on workplace and office culture: "quiet quitting." The term has appeared widely this month, trending on Twitter and sparking a hashtag on TikTok that's accumulated more than 30M views.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Tornado warning for Halton Region ends, severe thunderstom warning in effect
A tornado warning for Halton Hills and Milton has ended and replaced with a severe thunderstorm warning.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor says she supports police after city sees two murders in one day
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is defending herself against accusations she doesn't support police officers, amid a spate of shootings in the city.
-
Groups launch new proposal for Montreal's Eastern REM light-rail line
Two former members of the REM de l'Est panel are asking provincial political parties to weigh in on a new proposed route that would have a direct connection to downtown.
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 28 new deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals has dropped by 14 in the last 24 hours, with ICU cases remaining mostly stable.
Northern Ontario
-
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Bill to fix the Northern Health Travel Grant returns
A northern Ontario MPP has reintroduced legislation to have a committee fix and improve a travel grant that helps people in the north access medical treatment not available locally.
London
-
'I’m not going back': Recovered drug addict shares support with users
Sasha Beattie says she did a lot of things she wasn’t proud of during her 13-year struggle with drugs. But, after finally kicked her addiction, five years ago, she tattooed ‘2%’ on her finger, because that’s the percentage of Ontario addicts who start recovery, and stay clean.
-
Nearly three decades later, family seeks answers in Sonya Cywink’s death
New information has come to light in the unsolved homicide of Sonya Nadine Mae Cywink.
-
$80,000 fraud in Oxford County
An Ingersoll resident has been scanned out of $80,000 after investing in Bitcoin with a person they met online.
Winnipeg
-
15-year-old charged following homicide, Main Street assaults; warrant issued for a second teen
A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Point Douglas apartment and two assaults on Main Street on Monday that sent two men to hospital.
-
Manitoba Liquor Marts will be open on Labour Day
A historic change has been made to liquor store hours in Manitoba.
-
New shelter, path coming to Maple Grove Dog Park
A popular dog park in south Winnipeg is getting some upgrades.
Kitchener
-
Tornado warning ends for Halton Hills, severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Waterloo region
An alert from Environment Canada issued on Thursday just after 2 p.m. warns of heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and a risk of a tornado.
-
Hundreds of complaints from Region of Waterloo residents in provincial ombudsman report
The latest annual report from the Ontario ombudsman shows there were 552 complaints filed against governments and agencies in the Region of Waterloo between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
-
Region of Waterloo appoints first-ever Truth and Reconciliation Director
The Region of Waterloo has appointed Paula Whitlow, a resident of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, as the regions first-ever Truth and Reconciliation Director.
Calgary
-
'It's what keeps me alive': Calgarian continues walking entire city post-heart attacks
Mark Shupe set out to walk all of Calgary's streets and he's on the way to completing his goal, even after suffering a pair of heart attacks.
-
Calgary police bust suspected 3D-printed gun producers
Two Calgary men face a total of 66 charges after police busted suspected homemade gun production facilities as part of a firearms trafficking investigation.
-
Fall Harvest Sale to offer 'deeply-discounted' fruits and vegetables
For anyone feeling a bit battered by the rapidly rising cost of a trip to the grocery store, mark your calendars for Sept. 10 and 11.
Saskatoon
-
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
-
'Great feeling': Aberdeen’s Kyrell Sopotyk on waist-down paralyzation to podium finish at Canada Games
It was a long 20-month journey for Kyrell Sopotyk to reach the podium at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara.
-
Saskatoon woman back in Canada after arrest in U.S., hires high-profile lawyer
One of Canada's best known defence lawyers says she will be representing a Saskatoon woman who allegedly faked her own death and that of her son before the pair was found in the Oregon earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alta. church and 100 years of history 'completely destroyed' in fire
Very little is left of a northern Alberta Catholic church that went up in flames early Thursday morning.
-
City will not install commissioned Walterdale Bridge sculptures
The city has decided against installing a piece of commissioned artwork at the Walterdale Bridge.
-
Edmonton post-secondary institutions ask students, staff to follow COVID-19 'personal health measures'
As university students prepare for a return to classes, post-secondary institutions in Edmonton have shifted from mandatory public health measures to 'personal' decisions.
Vancouver
-
331 in hospital with COVID-19, BCCDC says in weekly update
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says there were 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province as of Thursday.
-
Former B.C. public health officer charged with more sex offences involving minors in Alberta
A former senior public health official in British Columbia has been charged with three more sex offences, police in Alberta say.
-
Did you lose a wedding band? Rightful owner sought after swimmer finds ring in Penticton Channel
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., are hoping to reunite a wedding band found last week with its rightful owner.
Regina
-
Sask. family struggles to bring daughter with rare condition home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
-
Investigation into child pornography offences leads to multiple charges for Regina man
A Regina man has been charged with multiple child pornography and sexual assault offences, following investigation.
-
Program connecting transgender youth with gender affirming items struggles to secure funding
A grassroots organization connecting transgender youth in Saskatchewan with gender affirming items is seeking funding to keep helping those in need.