OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one man has turned himself in but another remains at large in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in August.

Jonathan Wite was shot to death at an apartment building on Richmond Road Aug. 21.

Ottawa police are now asking for the public's help locating a 29-year-old suspect.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Buckley on a charge of first-degree murder. Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach the suspect.

A second suspect, Dwayne Young, 35, turned himself in to Toronto police on Friday. He is also facing a charge of first-degree murder.