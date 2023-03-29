Ottawa man accused of selling stolen laptops online

A 30-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges for allegedly selling stolen laptops on online marketplaces like Kijiji.

Ottawa police say they launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from a person who purchased a new laptop through an online platform.

"The unsuspecting purchaser later discovered it was a stolen item when he contacted the manufacturer for warranty work," police said in a statement.

"Investigation revealed the seller fraudulently acquired numerous laptops from manufacturers and sold them as new through an on-line platform to other unsuspecting buyers."

Khaled Hawari is facing several charges, including fraud exceeding $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime and public mischief.

Investigators believe there may be other incidents. Police say anyone who may have purchased a laptop or other electronic device from Hawari or "Kal" using online platforms like Kijiji is asked to contact investigators at 613-236-1222 ext. 3546.