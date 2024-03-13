Ottawa man accused of selling stolen laptops online pleads guilty to 6 counts, ordered to pay more than $26K
A 31-year-old Ottawa man has pleaded guilty to six charges following allegations of selling stolen laptops on online marketplaces like Kijiji.
Ottawa police say they launched an investigation in 2023 after receiving a complaint from a person who purchased a new laptop through an online platform.
"The unsuspecting purchaser later discovered it was a stolen item when he contacted the manufacturer for warranty work," police said in a statement.
"Investigation revealed the seller fraudulently acquired numerous laptops from manufacturers and sold them as new through an online platform to other unsuspecting buyers."
Khaled Hawari was charged with several charges, including fraud exceeding $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime and public mischief in 2023.
According to court documents, Hawari pleaded guilty on March 8, 2024 to six counts of obtaining property by false pretenses under $5,000.
He was sentenced for six months of community service and 18 months of probation. He was also asked to pay $26,747 to Razer USA Ltd., which is an American company. The court document did not specify a timeline to make the payment.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Auditor general's office fires two employees for taking government contracts on the side
Two employees at the office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) have been fired for making money from federal contracts while working for federal auditor Karen Hogan.
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details are coming to light about the family at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
'Targeting for takedown': Canadian game Canuckle says Wordle owner hasn't sent it copyright notice yet
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Carbon tax 'just makes sense' Trudeau says amid ramped up opposition to price hike across Canada
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Israel says it plans to direct Palestinians out of Rafah ahead of anticipated offensive
The Israeli military said Wednesday it plans to direct a significant portion of the 1.4 million displaced Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip's southernmost town of Rafah toward "humanitarian islands" in the center of the territory ahead of its planned offensive in the area.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.