Ottawa man accused of Mechanicsville murder representing himself at trial

An Ottawa man accused of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of a woman in Mechanicsville is representing himself.

The trial of Mohamed Barkhadle is now underway at the Ottawa courthouse.

Barkhadle was charged after a 35-year-old woman was found dead in a Burnside Avenue apartment building in March 2017. The victim's young child was found unharmed in the unit as well. Their names are protected under a publication ban.

Barkhadle has pleaded not-guilty.

Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips told the jury Thursday morning that Barkhadle and his lawyer parted ways and that Barkhadle will now act as his own lawyer throughout the trial.

Justice Phillips told the jury it was not to read anything into that and to only consider evidence presented in court.

Barkhadle's former lawyer Paul Lewandowski will now act as an amicus curiae or "friend of the court" throughout the proceedings alongside Howard Krongold.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.