OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Hospital is now managing resident care at two Ottawa long-term care homes hard hit by COVID-19 this fall.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has announced two new management agreements between the Ottawa Hospital and both Extendicare West End Villa and Extendicare Laurier Manor.

The ministry says the voluntary arrangements will help Extendicare West End Villa and Extendicare Laurier Manor address COVID-19 in their long-term care homes.

"The Ottawa Hospital will now manage resident care in both homes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak."

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at West End Villa on Aug. 30, the second COVID-19 outbreak at the home since May. A total of 64 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven residents have died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Laurier Manor on Sept. 1, the second COVID-19 outbreak at the home. Thirteen residents and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.