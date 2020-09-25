OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa this week.

Forty-one new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Friday, along with no new deaths. Nineteen of the new cases reported in Ottawa involve residents between the ages of 20 and 29.

Across Ontario, there were 409 new cases of COVID-19, including 204 in Toronto and 66 in Peel Region.

In Ottawa, the 41 new cases of COVID-19 was the lowest one-day increase in new cases since Sept. 20. Ottawa Public Health reported a one-day record of 93 new cases on Tuesday, and 82 new cases on Thursday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 3,960 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 280 deaths.

There are currently 13 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, including three in the intensive care unit.

COVID-19 cases across the region

One new case was reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Two new cases were reported for the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported one new case on Friday.

Quebec health officials reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, which includes Gatineau.

Active cases of COVID-19

There are 551 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 587 active cases reported on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 3,129 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases by age in Ottawa

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category in Ottawa:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (205 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (346 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 19 new cases (787 cases total)

30-39 years-old: One new cases (528 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (495 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (478 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (348 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (243 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (312 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (215 total)

Institutional outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 34 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Villagia In the Glebe Retirement Residence. One staff member has tested positive.

Two new outbreaks have been declared in Ottawa schools: Ecole Elementaire Publqiue Seraphin Marion and Ecole Secondaire Publique Louis-Riel

The COVID-19 outbreaks at Madonna Care Community, Cumberland Hub Day Care and Global Child Care Services Trillium have been declared over.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Sept. 9) Centre d'accueil Champlain Centre Educative Renne Tasse Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – home daycare Cite Parkway Retirement Residence City View Centre Ecole elemntaire Catholique Montfort Ecole Elementaire Seraphin Marion (NEW) Ecole Secondaire Publique Louis-Riel (NEW) Fairfield Manor Franco-Ouest secondary school Garderie Tunney's Daycare Garry J. Armstrong Gabrielle Roy Public School The Glebe Parent's Daycare – First Avenue campus Grandir Ensemble – George Etienne Cartier child care Grandir Ensemble – Edouard Bond Hillel Lodge Laurier Manor Lycee Claudel school Montfort Hospital "3C" Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Peter D. Clark long-term care home Portobello Manor Robertson Home Riverview Development Services St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Villagia In the Glebe Retirement Residence (NEW) WeeWatch West – Home Child Care WeeWatch Orleans West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.