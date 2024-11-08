Driver's road trip in grandpa's vehicle to visit girlfriend ends in traffic stop for speeding on Ottawa's Hwy. 417

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Ontario Provincial Police stopped two drivers on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 including one who registered an "alert" on a roadside breathalyzer test and one for speeding. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police stopped two drivers on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 including one who registered an "alert" on a roadside breathalyzer test and one for speeding. (OPP/X)
    A driver's trip from London, Ont. to Ottawa to visit their girlfriend ended in a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 417, according to police.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a driver going 161 km/h on Hwy. 417 Thursday night.

    "Imaging borrowing your grandfathers' car to drive from London to Ottawa to visit your girlfriend, only to be stopped for stunt driving," the OPP said.

    "Well, that's exactly what happened to one driver stopped by Ottawa OPP last night."

    The speed limit on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa is 100 km/h.

    The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    Meantime, police are reminding hockey fans not to drink and drive after a Senators game.

    Police shared a photo on social media of a driver registering an "alert" on a roadside breathalyzer test during a traffic stop Thursday night.

    "The driver in the second picture had come from the Sens game and received a warning range suspension," the OPP said. "If you drink, don't drive."

    Police continue to conduct RIDE checkpoints on highways across Ottawa.

