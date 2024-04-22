Ottawa homicide victim remembered as 'very active' within badminton community

The victim of a weekend shooting in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood was very active in the badminton community in Ottawa and across Canada.

Kevin Willington, 53, of Ottawa has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a home on Birch Avenue on Friday night. Ottawa police said officers responded to a call for a shooting, and the victim died from his injuries at the scene.

On Monday, two police cruisers remained parked outside the home and yellow police tape blocked access to the property.

Badminton Ontario says Willington was "very active" in the badminton community, joining the Board of Directors of Badminton Ontario in 2012 and serving as director of coaching between 2013 and 2017.

"Kevin was generous with his time and always seemed to accommodate our busy meeting schedules. His pragmatic approach will be missed," Badminton Ontario said in a statement.

"Kevin has certified, coached and mentored hundreds of coaches across the Badminton Ontario community, and he will be dearly missed."

Kevin Willington is being remembered for his active role within the badminton community in Ottawa and across Canada. Ottawa police say Willington died in a shooting at home in Manor Park on Friday. (Submitted)

He received the Community NCCP Coach Developer Award from the Coaches Association of Canada in 2023. Willington also served on the board of Badminton Canada from 2018 to 2022.

Officials in Ottawa say they are "very grateful" for the contributions Willington made to the development of badminton.

Ottawa police have released few details about the investigation, only saying there is no risk to public safety.

No arrests have been made in connection to the death.

Willington is Ottawa's eighth homicide victim of 2024.

This is a developing story.