Ottawa home prices increase $2,000 year-over-year as resale market stalls, OREB says
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $2,000 in August compared to a year ago, as the resale market stalled amid higher interest rates and economic uncertainty this summer, according to the Ottawa Real Estate Board.
New statistics show 1,196 residential properties sold in Ottawa in August, up from 1,130 in August 2022.
The average sale price for a "freehold-class property" in Ottawa last month was $709,739, up 0.5 per cent from the average sale price of $707,712 during the same month last year.
Condominiums sold for an average of $425,968 in August, up 1 per cent from August 2022.
"Sales activity was up marginally on a year-over-year basis in August but remained well below the historical average for this time of year," Ken Dekker, Ottawa Real Estate Board president, said in a statement.
"There is no shortage of demand given increased immigration and the large Canadian population cohort entering the market. The lack of suitable, affordable housing is a hindrance. High borrowing costs and economic uncertainty are impacting both sellers and buyers, which we expect will continue to result in further market fluctuations."
The Bank of Canada increased its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 5 per cent in July, the tenth interest rate hike since 2022. The central bank announced on Wednesday that it was holding its key interest rate steady at 5 per cent.
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says there was a seven per cent increase in new listings last month compared to August 2022. There were 2,228 new homes on the market in Ottawa in August, while 2,234 homes were added to the market in July.
The inventory for homes in Ottawa has increased to 3 months, while there's 2.2 months of inventory for condominium class properties in Ottawa.
Statistics show the average number of days on the market for a home increased to 31 days in August, compared to 25 days a year ago.
Prices down month over month
While the sale price for a new home in Ottawa increased in August compared to a year ago, it decreased month-over-month.
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says the average sale price for a freehold-class property in August of $709,739 was down 5.6 per cent from July. The average sale price for a new home in July was $754,188, according to data from the OREB.
Here is a look at the average sale price for a freehold class property in Ottawa over the past year.
- August 2023 - $709,739
- July 2023 - $754,188
- June 2023 - $746,445
- May 2023 - $745,902
- April 2023 - $747,123
- March 2023 - $710,070
- February 2023 - $708,968
- January 2023 - $676,272
- December 2022 - $655,839
- November 2022 - $680,031
- October 2022 - $677,873
- September 2022 - $706,658
- August 2022 – 707,712
Average sale price for a home in Ottawa in August, according to the Ottawa Real Estate Board
- August 2023 - $709,739
- August 2022 - 707,712
- August 2021 - $674,440
- August 2020 - $592,548
- August 2019 - $484,921
- August 2018 - $433,684
- August 2017 - $420,335
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote areas hit hardest.
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
G20 agreement reflects sharp differences over Ukraine and a rising clout of Global South
The Group of 20 top world economies added the African Union as a member at their annual summit Saturday, and host India was able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Conservatives to close Quebec City convention with votes on party policy
Conservatives gathered in Quebec City will vote today on a series of changes to their policy handbook on the final day of a three-day convention.
Canada ranks as second-best country in the world in 2023: U.S. News
According to a new ranking by U.S. News, Canada has been ranked as the second-best country in the world in 2023, with Switzerland taking the top position.
Is Hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying Hurricane Lee are disturbing.
Nathaniel Veltman trial may be shortened
CTV News has learned that the trial, which was scheduled to last 12 to 14 weeks, may only take half the allotted time.
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
Atlantic
-
Is Hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying Hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Lack of jobs forces CBU student to travel more than three hours for classes
Mahavir Jadeja is an international student at Cape Breton University, who travels 300 kilometers almost every day to attend classes in Sydney, N.S.
-
36th annual Atlantic Balloon Fiesta brings sea of colour to the sky in Sussex
Hot air balloons are back in Sussex this weekend bringing a sea of colour to the sky, and activities for everyone all weekend long.
Toronto
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
Police search for 8 suspects following brazen stabbing attack at Toronto mall
Police are searching for eight suspects following an aggravated assault at the Shops at Don Mills.
-
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote areas hit hardest.
Montreal
-
Frustration, despair at Montreal airport amid road traffic woes
The entrance to Montreal's airport rumbled with honks, groans and a few profanities on a recent afternoon as a herd of cars inched forward on the road leading to the terminals. Traffic heading to the YUL has become the worst many have seen in recent weeks.
-
Small businesses want support from Quebec for francization in the workplace
The vast majority of small and medium-sized busisiness (SME) owners are enthusiastic about the idea of offering francization in the workplace, but they will need help to cover the costs, argues the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).
-
Unions demand pay equity in the Quebec public service
Thirteen years later, the Quebec Treasury Board has still not ordered a settlement of the pay equity complaints filed in 2010 on behalf of thousands of clerical and administrative employees in the health and social services network.
Northern Ontario
-
Operators of northern Ontario power plant forced into bankruptcy
Validus Power Corp., which operates a power plant in northern Ontario, has been forced into receivership.
-
Crash closes part of Hwy. 144
Serious collision has closed Highway 144 Saturday morning between Highways 560 and 661 in Gogama.
-
Sudbury victim defrauded $9,500 in Kijiji lumber scam
A fraud scheme using Kijiji to sell ‘leftover lumber’ has been uncovered in Greater Sudbury.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
-
Teen boy arrested after robbing convenience store at knifepoint
A 15-year-old male is in police custody after he allegedly robbed a Strathroy convenience store at knifepoint early Friday morning.
-
Millions to support affordable housing for young moms in London
An affordable housing project taking shape in downtown London, Ont. has received over $8-million to support vulnerable young moms and their children.
Winnipeg
-
Man injured in Furby Street shooting: Police
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in solving a mysterious shooting incident.
-
Water treatment plant damages in the millions: City
The City of Winnipeg is flushing millions of dollars in repair costs after a man trashed the city's water treatment plant earlier this week.
-
Curtain closes on Celebrations Dinner Theatre
A dinner theatre in the midst of strike action is closing its doors permanently.
Kitchener
-
Protestors and supporters welcome Premier Doug Ford to Kitchener
The premier brought his Ford Fest barbecue to Kitchener on Friday, but it wasn’t just supporters who turned out to welcome Doug Ford. Protesters lined up outside Bingemans to voice their concerns on a variety of issues from healthcare, education and the Greenbelt land swap.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charge
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing a federal terrorism charge.
-
Police release photos in hate-motivated graffiti investigation
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of a suspect as they continue to investigate hate-motivated graffiti left on a Kitchener place of worship.
Calgary
-
Legal guardian of Danillo Canales Glenn issues statement
The legal guardian of Danillo Canales Glenn, who was fatally assaulted at a sports facility in Copperfield Tuesday night, issued a statement to the media Saturday morning.
-
Police investigating after man shot dead near front steps of northwest Calgary home
Police are investigating and continuing to search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near the front steps of a northwest Calgary home early Saturday morning.
-
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote areas hit hardest.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just unmanageable, unbearable': Sask. small businesses feeling the pinch as unemployment rises for 3rd month in a row
While national job numbers have economists across Canada feeling optimistic – the story in Saskatchewan is not as uplifting. Unemployment is up for the third month in a row.
-
Saskatoon police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in 33-year-old woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in connection with an Aug. 29 homicide.
-
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote areas hit hardest.
Edmonton
-
Semi collides with passenger vehicle in Lamont County
A serious motor vehicle collision in Lamont County took place Saturday morning.
-
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote areas hit hardest.
-
Police investigating after man shot dead near front steps of northwest Calgary home
Police are investigating and continuing to search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near the front steps of a northwest Calgary home early Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
Realtors' association announces $500K donation for wildfire relief in B.C. Interior
The professional association that represents more than 2,600 Realtors in the B.C. Interior is making a large donation to support wildfire relief efforts.
-
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
-
Overnight Pattullo Bridge closure cancelled after work finished early
The Pattullo Bridge will not be closing northbound Saturday night after all.
Regina
-
'It's just unmanageable, unbearable': Sask. small businesses feeling the pinch as unemployment rises for 3rd month in a row
While national job numbers have economists across Canada feeling optimistic – the story in Saskatchewan is not as uplifting. Unemployment is up for the third month in a row.
-
Pedestrian dead following collision with 'large truck,' Regina police say
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a vehicle in east Regina Friday afternoon, police said.
-
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote areas hit hardest.